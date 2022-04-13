‘Young Rock’ and ‘WWE Evil’ hint at a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania » TurnHeelWrestling

Reference is made to a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania.

Since Roman Reigns adopted the character we see today, the ‘hype’ of the fans to see a Reigns fight with his cousin, The Rock, has increased exponentially. However, Dwayne Johnson’s tough schedule in Hollywood has prevented this from happening, despite the fact that WWE is very interested in it happening. Now that Roman is at the top of his game, it could be a good time for a feud to begin soon.

In the last episode of ‘WWE Evil’ about Roman Reigns, several personalities spoke about the possibility of this match taking place at WrestleMania, in addition to broadcasting a part of Reigns’ interview on ‘The Tonight Show’ saying that he would fight The Rock but he doesn’t know if he wants to. On the other hand, in the series ‘Young Rock’, the character of Roman Reigns has appeared for the first time at the time when he was a child. In one scene, Roman wants to fight The Rock, but he replies that the world is not ready to see something this big and that this match could only take place at WrestleMania.

In Young Rock, Roman Reigns appears for the first time and wants to fight The Rock. Rock tells him that the world is not ready for that and that a match like this can only happen at WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/T3ot8iCQ0c — 𝘛𝘶𝘳𝘯𝘏𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘞𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 (@TurnHeelWres) April 13, 2022

Obviously, this has caused the rumors about a match between the two at WrestleMania 38 to flourish again. The truth is that if The Rock did not want this possible fight to be talked about, he would not have authorized the broadcast of this scene on television, so he could be “leaving an open door” for this ‘dream match’ to end up happening.

