young man embarrasses his doctor looking for tutorials before surgery

A young TikTok user by the name of @isi_lynott shared a video in which she embarrassed her doctors as they searched YouTube for tutorials on how to perform surgery to remove a cyst. In the reproduction published with the following message: “she obtained her doctorate in the university of YouTube”, the doctor and another professional are seen attentively watching a tutorial on YouTube related to the intervention they were about to perform on the patient.

Later they focus on the patient, who is on a stretcher already in her gown preparing to be operated on in a hospital in the United States, showing her face of concern and dismay at the attitude of the doctors.

After the viral video, the health workers assured the woman that it was normal to consult tutorials on this social network because they are not always able to retain all the medical information they need for their daily work and that helps them to train.

The user said that she understood that doctors and nurses were not walking encyclopedias and maintained that her video “was a joke on TikTok” at which she laughed with a friend before her surgery. “I’m glad she refreshed her memory and helped me all along! My friend and I were laughing that this was happening in front of us”, clarified the young tiktoker.

The reactions were immediate, among the more than 10,000 comments, as always, Internet users were for and against what was mentioned by the young woman. Some were scared by that, but they joked that it was okay for the doctor to learn on the spot.

