you take it for only 149 euros

Share

The Chinese smartphone collapses in the company’s official store, we have never seen such a price.

Thanks to this offer you can take the Redmi Note 10S at a spectacular price. Xiaomi throws its price up to €149have 110 euro discount. We talk about the model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 of storagenot negligible figures.

The Chinese device still has a lot to say, has everything you need to enjoy a great experience. It has a Full HD + screen, a processor that will move your day-to-day applications without problems, 4 cameras with which you will take good photos in any situation and a battery that lasts all day. For less than 150 euros it is a real bargain…

Buy from Xiaomi: Redmi Note 10S

Buy the Xiaomi mobile at the best price

The Redmi terminal presents us a 6.43-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. It comes with a nice shiny body that you can find in various colors, it looks great. It is of moderate size, light and very pleasant in the hand.

Your brain is the MediaTek Helio G95, a processor that will not give you problems on a day-to-day basis. The Redmi Note 10S is a device that moves smoothly in basic tasks, you can also take advantage of somewhat more demanding games and applications. As we have said, the version of this offer comes together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

MediaTek Helio G95

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory

6.43″ Full HD+ AMOLED screen

4 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charge

NFC, 3.5mm jack and FM radio

This Redmi Note 10S arrives with 4 rear cameras, you will be able to take good pictures. we ran into a 64 megapixel main sensoran wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro of 2 megapixels and a sensor for the portrait mode. On the other hand, on its front, a 13 megapixel camera.

The Chinese terminal also incorporates a battery of 5,000mAh that you can upload to a maximum power of 33W. You will not have to worry, you will arrive at the end of the day with energy and, in case of any emergency, you will have a boost load.

Buy from Xiaomi: Redmi Note 10S

You have been able to verify it, the Xiaomi smartphone has what you need to be more than satisfied. Its price is really spectacular, the sales will probably be many, so we do not believe that the offer will be available for much longer. If you are looking for something balanced and very cheap, this Redmi Note 10S is one of the best purchases.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!