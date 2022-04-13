WWE redesigns the main championships of NXT 2.0

Through its social networks and its website, WWE has officially presented the new design of the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship.

In order to remain consistent with the “Era 2.0” that began in NXT at the end of 2021, Vince McMahon’s company has chosen to slightly tweak the design of the main belts of the development territory. On the one hand, the NXT Championship now features multicolor details on their plates, in addition to changing the NXT logo in the center to silver. It is currently Bron Breakker who retains this title from the post-WrestleMania RAW.

On the other hand, the NXT Women’s Championship she also innovates in the rainbow pattern just like her male counterpart. His most striking change is the color of the strap, which turns white instead of black. This allows the belt to align with all of the WWE women’s divisions, which also have a white strap. Mandy Rose defended this Championship in the most recent episode of NXT against Dakota Kai.

