WWE Raw Audience April 11, 2022

The WWE Monday Night RAW audience on Monday, April 11 registered an average of 1,803,000 spectatorsaccording to the specialized media showbuzzdaily. This represents a decrease compared to Show of the previous week, in which 2,101,000 viewers were registered.

This week’s chapter featured several segments and fights of interest, highlighting Cody Rhodes’ first fight in a red brand ring after almost six years, Sonya Deville’s attack on Bianca Belair and the appearance of the Usos in the brand red to challenge RK-Bro for their championships.

Monday Night Raw recorded a Compartir of 0.54 in the demographics of interestcorresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, worsening the data of the previous week (0.63).

As an additional fact, WWE Monday Night Raw was the most watched program on cable on Monday night in terms of key demographics. The first hour recorded an average of 1,836,000 viewers, the second 1,935,000 and the third 1,639,000.



Audiences WWE RAW 2022

January 3, 2022: 1,716,000 viewers

January 10, 2022: 1,632,000 viewers

January 17, 2022: 1,613,000 viewers

January 24, 2022: 1,766,000 viewers

January 31, 2022: 1,865,000 viewers

February 7, 2022: 1,387,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 14, 2022: 1,602,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 21, 2022: 1,825,000 viewers

February 28, 2022: 1,753,000 viewers

March 7, 2022: 1,775,000 viewers

March 14, 2022: 1,700,000 viewers

March 21, 2022: 1,769,000 viewers

March 28, 2022: 1,979,000 viewers

April 4, 2022: 2,101,000 viewers



April 11, 2022: 1,803,000 viewers

