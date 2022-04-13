WWE planned to bring in a media star to team up with Pat McAfee

Since his first appearances in WWE, the current SmackDown commentator and former American football star, Pat McAfee, managed to endear himself to wrestling fans and the higher-ups within Vince McMahon’s company. Justin Barrasso, a journalist for the Sports Illustrated media, has recently been able to talk about McAfee and his role in NXT before joining the main cast, and revealed that WWE had planned for him to team up with another NFL player as part of his rivalry with Adam Cole and The Undispute Era.. These were his words:

“McAfee is also highly respected within the world of esports. After his impressive showing at WarGames in December 2020, there were serious internal discussions about McAfee reappearing after his loss to The Undisputed Era, rivaling Cole and creating a alliance with a new companion.The revelation of the mystery was going to be NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers, that would have immediately achieved mainstream notoriety for NXT”.

Finally, WWE never got to put together McAfee with Rodgers, and after his role in the 2020 WarGames, the former football player went directly to being a commentator on SmackDown along with Michael Cole. McAfee fought again in a timely manner against Austin Theory and Vince McMahon at WrestleMania a few days ago, but It is unknown if WWE plans to use him regularly as an active wrestler in the future.despite the positive reactions it has generated.

As for Aaron Rodgers, he is one of the Green Bay Packers’ best-known players, and has won the MVP trophy multiple seasons throughout his long career. He also managed to win the SuperBowl in 2010, and WWE itself gave him a replica of the WWE Championship on the popular David Letterman show.

