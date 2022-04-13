WWE NXT Audience April 12, 2022

USA Network broadcast a new episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on the night of Tuesday, April 12. this delivery rrecorded an audience figure of 610,000 viewers. This represents a decrease compared to the previous week (631,000).

This episode featured three title matches, with Cameron Grimes defending her NXT North American Championship against Solo Sikoa and Mandy Rose defeating Dakota Kai to continue her reign as NXT Women’s Champion. Meanwhile, Pretty Deadly were crowned new NXT Tag Team Champions after winning a Gauntlet Match for vacant titles in the evening’s main event.

The program recorded a Compartir from 0.12 in demographic of interest (151,000 viewers), corresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, worsening the previous week record (0.14). In turn, NXT was the 47th most watched cable show of the night.



WWE NXT audiences in 2022

January 4: 685,000 viewers

January 11: 647,000 viewers

January 18: 587,000 viewers

January 25: 593,000 viewers

February 1: 619,000 viewers

February 8: 400,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 15: 525,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 22: 612,000 viewers

March 1: 551,000 viewers

March 8: 613,000 viewers

March 15: 624,000 viewers

March 22: 628,000 viewers

March 29: 626,000 viewers

April 5: 631,000 viewers



April 12: 610,000 viewers

