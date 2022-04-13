WWE breaks records with Premium Live Event pre-registration ticket sales in Wales

Yesterday, WWE officially announced the celebration of a Premium Live Event in Cardiff, Wales, next Saturday, September 3, 2022. This will be the company’s first major event in the United Kingdom in several decades, and the expectation generated among the European fans has been important, so much so that, as Alex McCarthy, a specialized journalist for TalkSport, says, more than 59 thousand people have pre-registered for the sale of tickets for this event in the first 24 hours after the announcement was made. This would set a record, and WWE had never achieved these numbers before for any of his shows, including WrestleMania.

“WWE tells me that more than 59 thousand people pre-registered for tickets to the WWE PPV in the United Kingdom, in Cardiff, in the first 24 hours. This marks a new record for the company in any event, even WrestleMania! The UK is going to blow it up.”

At the moment, many details regarding this event are yet to be known, including its name, but it is confirmed that will be held at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and WWE is considering it as a Premium Live Event (PPV), so it will be linked to the rivalries of the company’s weekly programs and will be broadcast on WWE Network and Peacock, as McCarthy asserts. The stadium in which the show will be held has a capacity for about 75 thousand people, being very close to the one that Wembley Stadium had in 1992, the place and year in which the legendary edition of SummerSlam was held in the United Kingdom.

