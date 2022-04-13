Will Smith’s business going from strength to strength after Chris Rock’s slap

The week after Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock for his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia, the actor has been punished by the film community in the United States and part of the international one. Among other consequences, Will Smith has seen how some of his numerous projects have been canceled and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood has banned him from entering the Oscars for the next 10 years.

However, the interpreter has not had everything against him and, as reported by the magazine ForbesWill Smith has seen how sales of the book that collects his memoirs have increased in recent weeks.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars DPA

Will, that’s the name of the publication that talks about the life of Will Smith, came out at the end of 2021 and at that time it became one of the most purchased books by readers. The book debuted at number three on the US bestseller lists and stayed there for 15 consecutive weeks. Then his position went down until he disappeared.





Now, the actor’s incident with Chris Rock at the Oscar ceremony has put Will Smith back in the media spotlight and consequently people have become interested in the book again. Will, is back on the list USATodayand occupies position 73 of the 150 best-selling books of the moment.

Will Smith on arrival at the 2022 Oscars ceremony John Locher / AP

Likewise, the autobiography has also entered the list of the best-selling non-fiction books, adding the sales of its paper version and also the digital version, of the New York Times. Will has risen from 14th to 2nd.

The complicated adolescence of Will Smith

In the book, co-written with Mark Manson, Will Smith reveals some of the most complicated moments, on a personal level, of his life. The interpreter narrates the physical abuse that his mother suffered at the hands of his father and that this trauma has always accompanied him.





What’s more, Smith says he even contemplated killing his father by pushing him down the stairs in his wheelchair. In addition, the memoir also details Will Smith’s struggles with suicidal thoughts as a young teenager, his subsequent rise to fame, and looks back over his long professional career.