Will Smith’s brothers: who are they and what do they do?

Gthanks to the acclaimed series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Airwe all know that Will Smith was born and raised in Philadelphia, where we got to meet Uncle Philip and Aunt Vivian, cousins ​​Hilary, Ashley, and outgoing Carlton, as well as the family butler, Geoffrey.

In the program, Will He arrives in a posh Los Angeles suburb, Bel-Air, out of fear for his mother due to the dangerous gangs that lived in Philadelphia.

That’s the family we used to know Smith He is 21 years old, but who is his family in real life and what do they do?

The brand new winner of a Oscar For best actor, he actually has three brothers and a half-sister, the product of his father’s second marriage.

Will53 years old, has an older sister, Pam58, and is dedicated to the sale and design of t-shirts, many of them showing support for the movement Black Lives Matter.

The pandemic and Covid-19 led to Pam to the design of masks or mouth covers with the same type of designs.

A little smaller are twins Harry and Ellen, 51 years old.

Ellen is the executive director of Dining With Divaswhich is a charity company that has been in charge of developing dinners for people in need since 2004. With a good heart, Ellen She has contributed to the recovery of society, especially mothers, and her company is dedicated to working for the empowerment of women in crisis.

Ellen suffered the incarceration of her husband in 2013, for the federal drug charge.

the other twin, Harrymarried the former model and television presenter, amanda lewiswho in 2020 publicly announced that he had been fighting for two years against a breast cancer stage three, so all of Harry’s efforts are to help Amanda, as well as taking care of her little 11-year-old son, Langston.

The parents of the Smiths, Willard Carroll Smith and Caroline Brightthey divorced when Will was 13 years old, and it was he who took it upon himself to help Will to keep his feet on the ground at the moment when fame began to arrive, until in 2016 he died of cancer.

While his mother Caroline, 85 years old, maintains a great union and a lot of love with her children.

Will has a half sister, Ashley Marie Pettway Smith30 years old, and is an aspiring actress and singer.