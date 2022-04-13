Will Smith’s amazing IQ

Much has been said for decades about the intelligence quotient of outstanding personalities in the sciences, such as Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking; in music, like Mozart; and in sports, like Garry Kasparov and Magnus Carlsen. But in Hollywood there are also actors with a very high IQ like Will Smith.

The intelligence quotientalso known as IQ for its acronym in English, is a general intelligence estimator and there are several tests to determine in what degree each person is. The I.Q. from 100“average intelligence”, is the one with the majority of the population, and is followed by I.Q. from among 101-114, “above average”which is also quite common.

But the greater intelligence is noticeable apart from the I.Q. from among 115-129, which corresponds to almost 13% of the population. It presents an intelligence superior to the others, it is called “brilliant intelligence“.

Source: Instagram @magnus_carlsen

The I.Q. from among 130-144 corresponds to a “intellectual giftednesswhile between 145-155 is from a “intellectual genius“. People with a intelligence quotient from among 156-174“superior intelligence“, are characterized by getting bored very quickly, since they tend to think outside the box and solve problems in record time.

He is followed by IQ between 175-189, “exceptional intelligence”, which is only reached by one in 700,000 people worldwide; the intelligence quotient from among 190-201, is known as “deep intelligence”, from which one person out of every 18 million arrives; and a I.Q. greater than 201, “greater intelligence”few people have achieved it like William James Sidis, the smartest person in the world with a I.Q. greater than 300.

What is Will Smith’s IQ?

Being a scientist, inventor or mathematician does not go hand in hand with having a high iq. The model Cindy Crawford She is one of the smartest women in the world having a I.Q. of 146, while the actress Natalie Portman He has 4 points less. the tycoon donald trump has a intelligence quotient of 156 and is surpassed by 4 points by the director Quentin Tarantino.

Will Smith It is also a surprising case since his IQ is 136 which corresponds to the target “intellectual giftedness“. Many producers have revealed the actor’s ability to memorize scripts and how quickly he improvises every time he forgets a line, which makes him an exceptional professional. Did you know that Will Smith has a intelligence quotient so tall?

