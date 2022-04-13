Will Smith’s amazing IQ

Much has been said for decades about the intelligence quotient of outstanding personalities in the sciences, such as Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking; in music, like Mozart; and in sports, like Garry Kasparov and Magnus Carlsen. But in Hollywood there are also actors with a very high IQ like Will Smith.

The intelligence quotientalso known as IQ for its acronym in English, is a general intelligence estimator and there are several tests to determine in what degree each person is. The I.Q. from 100average intelligence”, is the one with the majority of the population, and is followed by I.Q. from among 101-114, “above average”which is also quite common.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker