Will Smith wants his son to be Spider-Man

Actor Will Smith wants his son Jaden Smith to join the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe as the new Spider-Man.

Will Smith has always wanted his children to succeed in movies and music, that’s why we were able to see Jaden Smith very young in the movie Looking for happiness (2006). Over time he had great success with the remake of karate Kid (2010), but when father and son returned to work together in After Earth (2013) was an absolute disaster. Even so, we have been able to see the young actor in series such as The Get Down either Neo Yokyo. But… Will it be the new Spider-Man?

For some time, it has been rumored that the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe want to introduce a new spider-man outside of peter parker from Tom Holland. Is about Miles Moralesone of the characters created in the 21st century who has become a favorite of comic book fans.

In a recent interview, Will Smith revealed that his son is ready to be the new Spider-Man:

“My son is preparing himself physically and mentally to get a place as one of the characters that will make history for the first time in the saga of a film that many already know and ask for.”

At the beginning of the year, there was already much speculation that Jaden Smith came to meet with Marvel Studios for an important role. Since then all the fans think that it will be the new spider-man and his father Will Smith He seems excited about the idea.

Marvel Studios is betting on young characters.

After Avengers: Endgamehave opened a new stage and little by little they have been presenting young characters that could be brought together in a film forming The Young Avengers. A very powerful team in which the sons of Wanda Maximoff, morgan stark, Kid Loki, Kate Bishop, iron heart, America Chavez Y Miles Morales.

Something that Will Smith could make the most of it for his son to take a brutal leap in his film career. Would you like Jaden Smith to be the new Miles Morales? Leave us your comments below. While we wait for confirmation, we can see the rest of the deliveries of Marvel Studios in the Disney Plus streaming platform.