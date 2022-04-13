Will Smith is not a Christian, by Gerard Mateo

The environment can be cut from what tense what is it Society is jaded, tired of a chronic crisis aggravated by a pandemicfirst, and a war now, with what this implies for the state of mind and for the pocket. The world is polarized. There are no shades between polar white and jet black. Perfect ingredients to add to the cocktail of the frustration. And a poorly managed frustration turns into irritation, tension and, sometimes, violence. Our idols also suffer from dissatisfaction, a priori They have everything and they have everything to be happy, but they are as weak as anyone else and they don’t know how to deal with it either. failure nor with the Pressure. For better or worse, their angry reactions have much more impact, but not everyone is judged equally. Will Smith is not a Christian.

the good of Will Smith He has played many roles during his artistic career, but he lost them, literally and figuratively, the day his work was awarded. He, a dear, nice guy, without a blemish on his resume, was carried away by the gonna to make your worst mistake. Nothing justifies the slap most famous in the history of Hollywood, but, once given, it would be good to analyze how he got to that situation to prevent him and others from acting that way in the future. Instead, we make blood out of it. From there, it is known to all what has happened: has apologizedhas been seen in a therapyhis wife has made his attitude ugly, the Academy has banned for 10 years, and they have already canceled a couple of projects. He is more than paying for his loss of control (will he ever be forgiven? Who decides?), something that does not happen in other areas.

Let’s take the case of soccer. It seems that we have accepted that it is a brutal, violent game, far from the good customs of its beginnings, and that anything goes, because it has its own codes. What happens in the field stays in the field, right? We have seen tremendous aggression, elbows, bites, coaches poking others in the eye… and nothing happens here. At most, a multita and a penalty game, unless they are repeat offenders, then the punishment may be somewhat greater. But, for example, no one crucified Zidane for the header he gave the Italian Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final in the last game of his career. He had to pay 7,500 Swiss francs and commute his sports ban for community service. He has never lost his “elegance” or his status as “lord” because of it. And he soon had the opportunity to sit on the benches, even without a title, and succeed in them.

With Cristiano Ronaldo something similar will happen. And that your slap yet boy with autism, whose cell phone he broke in frustration, goes beyond the purely sporting field. For now, he has apologized, but he will no longer be an ambassador for Save the Children, and it is possible that he will receive a fine; that nobody expects a much greater sanction. He will continue with most of his sponsors and will continue to practice football without problems. It is true that something different happened with Benzema, sentenced for a case of sexual blackmail. He spent several years without wearing the national team shirt. But that is already a crime. Serious.

Another area in which we are sleepy is politics. If it’s not the corruption of some is the process of others, but we continue to be devoted to the same parties and even to the same leaders. Some of them do not even answer for their actions and proclaim that they will do it again and, despite this, they receive the pardon, although it is insufficient. From the bad, they begin to recognize the damage they did to the economy, even though they start other battles, such as the linguistics. But nothing that cannot be covered with the next celebration of the catalan republic day. In any case, the issue here is the different yardstick that is used depending on the sector, the context and the character. And the noise that is generated around each specific situation based on parameters that nobody knows, but that someone marks. Who decides what kind of behavior should be accepted and in what context? Surely this difference in criteria is not fair.