Will Smith and Kanye West are not the only unpresentables

From the luxury rehabilitation clinic where he has entered by his own foot to try to digest his execrable and violent behavior at the last Oscar galawith the greatsword he hurled at comedian Chris Rock for making a joke in bad taste about his wife’s baldness, Will Smith He has seen that it is not enough to resign from the Hollywood Academy, since it has later vetoed him 10 years from the Oscars and other events of the institution, both in person and virtual. Besides, Jada Pinkett Smith, his wife, He has denied him twice: after withdrawing his support and saying that ‘I am a legend’ he had a “overreaction” At the gala, now the actress has confessed that she married him because she was pregnant with her son Jaden and her mother forced her. They don’t want to see the ‘prince of Bel Air’ on the ‘set’: has lost several contracts with Netflix (the film ‘Fast and Loose’) and Sony (the fourth installment of ‘Bad Boys 4’ has been paralyzed), and the firm Fitbit he doesn’t love him anymore ambassador. As far as he knows, there are only three people on the planet who will clothe him: Denzel Washington, Tatiana Ali (his little cousin in the famous series of the 90) and Paul Motorcycles.