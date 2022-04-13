Will Smith and his other face in Hollywood: this is the millionaire fortune he manages

Will Smith takes more than three decades as one of the most beloved Hollywood stars. From his promising start in ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’ everything was shot. Like a thousand wonders… After that impulsive act at the Oscars slapping a Chris Rock because of the joke in bad taste towards his wife, it has become even more topical if possible. But, Who has been Will Smith in the film industry? What fortune has he amassed in this time?

What is Will Smith’s fortune?

Smith has a incredible fortune fruit of his work in the world of cinema and series. It’s more, yesAccording to Celebrity Net Worths, the number of his total earnings amounts to the not inconsiderable 350 million dollars, and could still be increased.

To all this is added that Forbes magazine published in 2020 that the actor had billed 44.5 million dollars. In fact, he is considered the best paid actor of Hollywood. Not in vain asks ten million dollars for each appearance.

But it is that its beginnings, with the famous series, he pocketed 2.8 million dollars. Then came the big screen… hit after hit. Between 1990 and 2000 he pocketed many millions with the cap of seven in ‘Wild Wild West’. Later with ‘Men in Black II’ he took 20 kilos and with ‘I’m a legend’ another 25 million dollars.

Will Smith Social Media Earnings

But it doesn’t stay there. Not in social media he is very active and has his cache. For example, where he gets more money is in TikTok, a platform on which Smith charges $21,000 for each ad he makes.

In addition Will Smith has also been musicianspecifically rapper, reaching up to 40 hits, including ‘Switch and even has many property where you have invested.