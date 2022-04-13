Will Poulter’s impressive physical preparation to play Adam Warlock – FayerWayer

Will Poulter is no longer the boy who shone in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, young Jim Bridger in The Revenant, his role as Colin Ritman in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, or his early roles in American comedy productions. Now, at 29, he has prepared to be one of the most important characters in Guardians of the Galaxy 3: Adam Warlock.

Warlock is a character that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have been waiting for since the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in 2017, and who will surely have his first appearance in volume 3.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker