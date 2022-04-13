Will 4 Town be at Coachella 2022? Finneas wants to take the Disney boyband with Billie Eilish

‘Net‘, the new movie Disney – Pixar has become an audience phenomenon since its premiere on the streaming platform and in some movie theaters around the world a few weeks ago. The appointment, in addition, stands out for the musical semblance it offers, in which the fictitious boyband is found 4Townwhich could reach Coachella 2022 thanks to Finneas Y billie eilish.

4Town is the youth group that drives youth and the main characters of the universe of ‘Net‘ and the songs they perform on the tape, among which we can mention “Nobody Like U” and “U Know What’s Up”, are a success on digital platforms.

Related news

What would you think of seeing how the animated musical group jumps from the screen to one of the most important festivals in the world? This could be a reality and all thanks to Finneaswho could be plotting a special number, taking advantage of the presentation of Billie Eilish in Coachella 2022.

‘Red’ 4 Town could make it to Coachella thanks to Finneas and Billie Eilish

Suspicions have arisen after a mysterious tweet published by the American composer, which also caught Dinsey’s attention, as he reacted to the publication.

Related news

Through his official Twitter account, Finneas shared a survey with the question: “Should we take 4Town a Coachella?” As expected, his followers have voted “Yes” as the majority, an option that currently has 91.8% approval.

If it comes true, the spectacle of billie eilish In said event, during its 2022 edition, which will take place on Saturday, April 16 and 23, there will be a special space for the members of this fictitious lineup to drive everyone crazy, just as they do in the film.Net‘ from Disney -Pixar.

So far it has not been confirmed if it will happen, but the expectations of the public attending Coachella 2022 are already in the skies and it is almost a fact that soon we will enjoy the live debut of 4Town.

would you like to see 4Town in Coachella 2022? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information about your favorite artists.