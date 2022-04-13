wife Hailey Baldwin attacks Selena Gomez fans

The supermodel has silenced all the haters who have been torturing her for years because of her connection with the Canadian pop star

Hailey Baldwin he said enough. There wife of Justin Bieberwho recently had to deal with some health problems, has lashed out at fans of Selena Gomez. In a video on social networks, the supermodel, granddaughter of Alec Baldwin, asked her haters to leave her alone and stop making comparisons that have no reason to exist.

In all these years Hailey has always maintained the utmost secrecy about the push and pull relationship Justin and Selena – which made everyone dream a bit – but this time Baldwin is really tired. You are tired of non-existent judgments, of parallels and meaningless comparisons.

On Tik Tok the model prayed i supporters of Selena Gomez and her “haters” in general to leave her alone and stop commenting negatively on each of her social posts. “Enough time has passed now”, Hailey said referring to a story, the one between Justin and Selena, now dead and buried.

“I mind my own business, I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please “added the Mrs. Bieber. Then he concluded: “I beg you, really. It’s my only request. Be unhappy somewhere else please ”.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez they began dating in 2010: their relationship lasted on and off until 2018. A few months after the breakup, the Canadian singer came out with Hailey Baldwin, whom he secretly married the same year.

The outburst of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez also lashed out at some haters who targeted her. The former Disney star has specified that she feels perfect this way, without paying too much attention to her weight. Gomez thus silenced those who tried to do them body shaming for the extra pounds accumulated in the last period.

Selena feels comfortable, likes herself, and has no intention of changing for anyone in the world. In the past, precisely due to bullying on social networks, Gomez ended up in rehab after having an emotional breakdown. The pop star’s weight also fluctuates because of her own disease, lupuswhich constantly leads her to have to deal with panic attacks and depression.