Why is the Mercedes Benz GLC 300 Camila Cabello’s favorite car?

Camila Cabello can drive her musical career to the top, as well as an Audi, a Mercedes or a Honda. Do you want to know which is the pop star’s favorite car? Read to the end to find out!

March 23, 2022 4:51 p.m.

The word artist is too small for her, she is undoubtedly a eminence in the music industry, who also likes dabbling in acting and the world of Tik Tok. She brings her innovation, originality and roots to each of her songs and her videos on social networks. We all want to be Camila!

With the lack of love that he felt post split with Shawn Mendesdecided to write a song about it and record it with the king of pop Ed Sheeran. The same is called Bam Bam and it has a catchy chorus and a video that will make you dance non-stop Nothing can against the Cuban artist!

Camila Cabello, singer of “Senorita”.

There were several occasions in which we saw her driving different cars. Your choice of honda fit, to have the comfort and safety needed to start driving cars; choose your Audi Q5 to stroll through the streets of Miami; and his choice is diverted to the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 when it comes to being with her ex-partner before, and with friends today. Keep scrolling down!

Here we tell you the reason why the GLC 300 is your favorite

Among all the cars you have to choose from, without a doubt she opts for the classic Mercedes-Benz GLC 300since that was her love nest with her ex-partner, and where she keeps many memories of that romantic story Can you imagine how many stories this car hides?

Camila Cabello with Mercedes Benz.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, former couple.

German brand, with a price starting from USD $110,000 and with a power of 258 CV, this Mercedes model offers quality, adventure and fidelity Will the same thing have happened with the relationship? these two stars?