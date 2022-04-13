Why do we keep shaming single people? – People – Culture

Asking why someone is “still” single and assuring them that they’ll “find their person soon” can seem like a thoughtful, even sensitive, way to find out the relationship status of single friends.

However, these simple phrases they constitute an “individual embarrassment” and are likely to do more harm than good.

Single shaming results from negative biases about people who do not have a partner: they must be sad and alone for not having a partner; are actively looking for one, but haven’t found one yet; and they must have something wrong that makes them lonely.

All of these stereotypes are driven by pressures to conform to long-established social standards: having a partner, a shared home, two children, and a dog, and thus the person managed to gather all the ingredients they need for a happy life. .

While people have constantly reassessed these social norms for decades, recent research suggests that individual shame remains strong.

Data from a survey by dating service Match, accessed by the BBC, shows that 52% of 1,000 single adults in the UK said they had experienced single-shaming “since the start of the pandemic”, likely due to the greater attention to who people can trust during lockdowns.

And while 59% said they were “happy with the state of their relationship,” they were still subject to intrusive questions.

The persistence of these biases against singles is not only demeaning, but also obsolete in many countries.

“Singleness was once considered a transitional period, when people marked time until they married or remarried,” says Bella DePaulo, author of Singled Out: How Singles are Stereotyped, Stigmatized and Ignored, and Still Live. Happily Ever After (“Pointed Out: How Singles Get Stereotyped, Stigmatized, and Ignored, Yet Live Happily Ever After”).

Now, he says, Americans spend more of their adult lives single than married.

In 1970, he notes, citing US census data, 40% of US households were married couples and their children, while 17% lived alone and were single.

In 2012, 27% of American households were made up of singles and only 20% were made up of parents and children.

But even with these changing statistics, it’s clear both anecdotally and from research on the subject that people who aren’t in a romantic relationship continue to struggle with their friends and family members who are in a relationship, as well as with themselves.

Even though singles seem to embrace and choose their relationship status more and more, the pressure to find dates isn’t necessarily going to go away.

But there may be at least some progress in sight, as the growing number of singles among the population may help overcome the stigma of singleness.

Harms of individual shame

According to New York City-based psychotherapist Allison Abrams, single shame is “negatively judging someone for not having a partner and not living up to society’s expectations … of being married at a certain age.”

As a result, shamers treat single people “differently,” she says.

“People tend to think you’re bored and lonely when you’re single,” adds Ipek Kucuk, who works at the dating app Happn in Paris.

In the study shared by Match, researchers asked about common “embarrassing phrases” single people have heard from others, with 35% saying they were told “you’ll find someone soon.”

29% heard the phrase “you must be so lonely!”, while 38% said they feel sorry for the state of their relationship in general.

DePaulo says that the myths surrounding singles include the idea that married couples have a special command of life that singles don’t; that single life is “tragic”; and that being single implies being selfish.

In fact, some research backs these up as myths, including a 2018 German study that suggests stereotypes about miserable singles and happy couples aren’t entirely correct.

Stereotypes about single people are not only wrong, they can also have damaging consequences.

As Abrams says, internalized shame from social attitudes toward singles can negatively affect self-image.

Even if a single person’s friends and family don’t embarrass them about their status, missing important life milestones like marriage and children can take a toll, especially on someone who is actively looking for a partner, because that’s what society expects. tend to expect of them.

“Many times I saw that play a role in depression,” says Abrams.

A standardized “script” for a successful life may even force those who are happy to be single to reconsider that attitude and seek something they’re pretty sure they don’t want, just so they can fit in with cultural norms.

And individual shame comes from many sources beyond nosy parents and friends.

Governments play a role in offering various benefits to those who are legally married that single people cannot take advantage of.

Some believe this sends a message about the “right way” to live life, serving as positive reinforcement for couples and making singles internalize the idea that they are wrong in adulthood.

In the US, for example, an employee can add their spouse to their health care plan, but single people can’t add important people like siblings or close friends, DePaulo says.

Couples and families also get benefits not available to singles elsewhere, ranging from vacation discounts to workplaces that provide special allowances for those with family in their home.

spinster vs. bachelor

Like any cultural stigma, individual shame is not equally distributed.

Women tend to bear the brunt, and certain cultures emphasize marriage and childbearing more than others.

First, consider the words to describe single women compared to men. While men are known as “bachelors”, women are called “old maids”.

In the late Middle Ages, “spinster” emerged as a term to describe women who spun wool professionally, most of whom were unmarried.

Menial work was easier for them to get, since the more desirable jobs were generally reserved for married women, who, through their husbands, could afford the materials needed to do other work.

Meanwhile, “bachelors” are often depicted as fun, potentially affable (if not sleazy), living their best lives and carefree.

These positive connotations go back to “The Canterbury Tales” by Geoffrey Chaucer.

“Spinster” took on even more negative connotations over time, and is used to disparage single (and young) women in popular culture, such as in “Bridget Jones’s Diary” (the main character is in her early 30s with a solid job in London, but “suffers” from being a “spinster”).

“According to conventional wisdom, which is neither wise nor accurate, women care more about marriage than men do,” says DePaulo.

“So I think single women are more subject to nagging questions like ‘Are you seeing someone?'”

Anecdotally, Abrams says her female clients share more experiences of being single-shamed than her male clients, but she cautions that her majority audience is women.

“Single men can also be treated in a derogatory and dismissive way,” adds DePaulo, saying that people perceive them as children, unable to take care of themselves or “obsessed with sex.”

Cultural demographics can also influence the prevalence of individual shame.

In his experience, Abrams has found clients from certain backgrounds, such as those with families from Korea, China, and India, who tend to experience more pronounced shaming from family members, as do some of his clients who have relocated. to New York from the deep United States.

These cultures tend to emphasize more traditional gender roles around marriage, and not adhering to these traditions can seem especially unconventional.

“I heard a [cliente] tell me something like [su] family feels shame because they don’t have a child at… 30 years old or even earlier,” says Abrams.

The “power of numbers”

What it means to be single is changing, and some experts believe changes in both attitudes and demographics could help normalize singleness and potentially make singles less judged.

In recent years, social media influencers and mainstream celebrities have spoken out proudly about their single status.

Actress Emma Watson, for example, publicly described herself as “self-partnering,” encouraging others to see her own lack of a romantic partner as positive, not negative.

“As more people come to terms with being single, I think more people feel freed to do the same,” says Abrams.

An investigation of the dating app Bumble from October 2021, accessed by the BBC, showed that 53% of the more than 8,500 users of that platform surveyed in Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Australia, The UK and US “realized it’s okay to be alone for a while,” thanks to the pandemic.

Also, since covid-19 appeared, many singles have expressed positive feelings and outcomes regarding their relationship status.

According to the Match poll, 42% said they “enjoyed” being single during the pandemic.

However, this statistic implies that the other 58% of respondents did not; in fact, the isolation caused by the pandemic negatively affected many singles and increased the shame for some.

Match reported that 37% of singles surveyed said they received more questions from “concerned friends and family” about their love life.

In fact, Abrams suggests that single-shaming “is still pretty rampant,” even as the growing number of singles in countries like the US suggests a possible move away from this behavior.

Still, experts are hopeful that these demographic shifts will change prejudices about singleness.

DePaulo calls this rise in singles “the power of numbers,” saying that “almost every time the Census Bureau releases its latest statistics, the findings show that there are more single people and a higher proportion of single people than ever before.”

“When entire swaths of the population are unmarried – in the US, close to half – it becomes harder to insist that something is wrong with them,” he says.

