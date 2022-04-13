Who is Nicholas Cage? – Millennium Group

His real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, and he actually fascinates me because of his most recent film, which in Mexico is simply called the weight of talenta true delight of self-criticism but, above all, a slap to the ego.

Anyway there’s something else. What seems to be a comedy even at times simplistic, has something enormous in its favor: it clearly reflects the price of fame with respect to the human beings who possess it. And in this case that price is only one million dollars.

Playing a version of yourself, as a down and out defeated actor is not new. In fact, I can name two of my favorite films that have twists on the same idea: Who wants to be John Malkovich? Y Birdmanby Alejandro González Iñárritu, with Michael Keaton.

Although the tones and developments of the stories are different, it turns out to be truly adventurous to see how fame is put in its place. And that place should be the garbage can. It serves as a bargaining chip that has been terribly undervalued. And yes, as my favorite phrase from Birdman: “Fame is only the fucking cousin of prestige˝.

In the case of Cage, he charges that amount for appearing at the party of someone who is persecuted by the CIA and from there the action begins. Isn’t it surprising to see how that fame that attracts criminals so much in real life —and clearly many drug traffickers, specifically— is what is appreciated at highly undesirable levels of society?

The talent, and what someone does with it, that’s another thing. To get into trouble, fame is an easy road if it doesn’t come with substance.

That is clearly not the case in any sense for Keaton, Malkovich or Cage.

Susana Moscatel

Twitter: @susana.moscatel