Which characters return in the second season of ‘The Squid Game’

the squid game It was one of the television phenomena of the season. The series swept its first season and hooked millions of fans around the world, to the point that Netflix He could not do anything but renew for a second one, which was already seen coming in the final scene of the last chapter.

Spoiler alert!

The end of this successful series left many doors open, which will probably close in the second season, for which there is still no release date. What we do know is that some of the characters will return in these new episodes to continue playing his role.

According to the American entertainment medium dead linethe director, writer and creator of the squid game Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that there are two characters from the first installment that we will see in the second.

The protagonist and the villain

Seong Gi-hun and the Leader are the two confirmed characters. who will appear in the second season of the squid game. “Gi-hun for sure. He will come back and I think the leader will too,” said Hwang Dong-hyuk at this convention.

Its about protagonist of the seriesnumber 456, Seong Gi-hun, played by Korean actor Lee Jung-jaewho recently won the SGA Award for Best Actor in a Drama for his performance in The squid game.

After such an open ending where he dropped the Gi-hun would re-enter the game, the director finally has confirmed the presence of this actor in the second season. What role will the number 456 play now? Will he return for his daughter or will we see him risking his life again to try to save those who have fallen into the trap?

Everything indicates that it will be the second option after knowing that the Leader will continue in the series. The mysterious man in the mask who runs the macabre game will once again make an appearance as series villain. After mercilessly shooting his own brother, we know that in this new season he will have no scruples to get rid of whoever it takes in cold blood.

And the rest of the characters?

There are many characters who endeared themselves to viewers despite knowing that the series was a slaughterhouse and that, as in The Money Heistsomeone would have to die yes or yes.

One of the most prominent during the course of the series was number 001, Oh Il-naminterpreted by O Yeong-su, a character who made us believe that he was dead, only to later show us the opposite and make him disappear again. Will the same thing happen in the second season?

Another character that the audience would like to see brought back from the dead is Kang Sae-Byeokplayed by South Korean model and actress Ho Yeon Jungin the role of a North Korean refugee, critic of the regime.

A few weeks before the television event, the director of the series transmitted to dead line the possibility of seeing the actress on screen again playing her evil twin sister. We’ll have to wait for the premiere to find out!

One of the actors who also stole the hearts of the public was the policeman Jun Howho in an attempt to infiltrate the game to discover the whereabouts of his missing brother, comes across one of the most unpleasant realities: it was his brother who was behind the mask of the Leader carrying out that massacre.

Upon discovering his identity, he is shot in the shoulder and the policeman falls down a cliff into the sea, where his body is never seen again. This leaves many unknowns and possibilities for the comeback of actor Wi Ha Joon in the second season. Did he survive? Dead drowned? Did he manage to swim to safety?

About his presence in the new installment he has made several statements. “My wish is that season 2 will come out, that Jun Ho will come back alive, and that his brother’s story will be resolved well. I really want Jun Ho to live,” the actor confessed in an interview for Sports Chosun.

Park Hae Soo He has been the only actor from the main cast who has accompanied the director to this event. Although we saw how Cho Sang Woo he brutally committed suicide at the end of the series, the fact that he reappears in the second season seems impossible, that he went with the director is suspicious.

What we do know about the actor is that will star in the Korean version of The Money Heist, embodying Berlin. Maybe, as a wink, we can see it in the second season of the squid game with some flash backjust as we see Berlin that way in the Spanish Netflix production.