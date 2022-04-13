Where can you watch “The Morning Show”, the Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon series?

The second season finally premieres today. The Morning Show, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. We enter again, two years later, in the explosive television studio of the UBA, the core of this award-winning drama that brings to light the ins and outs and dirty laundry of a morning news and entertainment program.

If the premiere of the first season, in 2019, coincided with the outbreak of #MeToo and history had to be rewritten in order not to lose perspective of today, this time it has been the pandemic that has altered the scripts of the series. “This season explores the moment together before the world stopped due to the coronavirus. From January to March 2020,” Reese Witherspoon told Efe. In addition, “we deal with systemic racism, homophobia, age discrimination, and our newfound relationship with power as women in the media,” added the actress.

The Morning Show began with the rivalry between Alex (Jennifer Aniston), the show’s leader, and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon), a journalist trying to keep her job after her partner was fired for sexual misconduct. Now, in this new season, which premieres today on Apple TV +, the team of The Morning Show must recover from the destruction caused by the actions of Alex and Bradley, and will witness how both the UBA and the world in general undergo great changes, in which identities play an increasingly important role, and the abyss between how we we present ourselves and how we really are is getting bigger.

The series, which also has Steve Carell and Billy Crudup in the cast, premieres today the first two chapters of this second batch of ten episodes, and starting next week a new chapter will premiere every Friday on AppleTV +.

