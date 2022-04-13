Where are the Jetpacks in Fortnite

When was the last time you used a jetpack in Fortnite? We could say that the Mandalorian or the one at the end of chapter 1, however, with the update that came with the second season of chapter 3, we can tell you that you will be able to experience them once again. The question is where are they?

So that you don’t get balls, we are going to tell you where the Jetpacks are in Fortnite during the second season of chapter 3 because a lot of experience and new missions are coming that you will want to be much closer to unlocking Doctor Strange in that battle pass … If you haven’t already taken it out.

Where to get a Fortnite jetpack?

The first thing you should know is that, at the time of writing this article, during the second season of the third chapter of Fortnite, the jetpacks are on the IO blimps that float around the island.

You can reach the airships either by gliding when you get off the bus or via the zip lines that link them to the mainland. These aircraft can be found at the following sites:

Canyon Condo

Hot Reel

Creamy Cross

leaning skyscrapers

Control Cavern

Now, the airships could change position at any time since the conflict in the list does not let affect the development of the second season, so you have to be vigilant.

So the jetpack on Fortnite You will find it on a wall near one of the entrances, inside the airship. You just have to interact with the jetpack to add it to your inventory.

With the jetpacks you will be able to glide up, down to the sides to reach the top of buildings or different places in the game. To that you can add that you would have the advantage against certain enemies.

An additional detail of the jetpacks in Fortnite is that you can shoot with your weapons while in the air.

Now that you know where the jetpacks are at Fortnite, tell us how it went when using them in the comments.