What’s written on Nathan Drake’s ring?

The character of Nathan Drake is certainly one of the most famous videogame icons of the contemporary era, above all thanks to the enormous success that the four main chapters and the spin-offs of the saga of Unchartedof which he is the protagonist, on various PlayStation’s Sony.

Precisely for this reason it has never gone unnoticed the ring from which the treasure hunter never separates, and on whose external side it seems to be carried an incision of some kind, the subject of speculation and questions from fans of the saga, who have tried in every way to find out more. Well, the writing on Nathan Drake’s ring reads “Sic Parvis Magna“.

It is a Latin phrase which translated means “From humble origins, towards great enterprises“. This was the motto of Sir Francis Drakethe legendary privateer in the pay of the English navy and often at the center of the events narrated in the various chapters of the saga, with Nate himself

Some users also argue that this gem is one of the elements that could prove the theory that the Uncharted and The Last Of Us series are set in the same narrative universe, albeit in different periods. In fact, Nathan Drake’s ring can be found in Seattle in The Last Of Us 2, but it’s more likely to be a simple easter egg or an illustrious quote rather than a clue in support of the aforementioned speculation.