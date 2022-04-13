What’s to watch on CCC Go and streaming platforms

CCC GO

KARATE KID

(amc, AT 7:40 PM) Daniel Larusso arrives in Los Angeles from the East Coast of the United States ready to make new friends. However, he becomes the target of attacks by the Cobras, a hostile group of karate students, when he begins dating Ali, the ringleader’s former girlfriend. In such a situation, he has no choice but to ask Miyagi, a martial arts master, to teach him martial arts. Under his tutelage, he develops not only his physical abilities, but also the self-confidence that he needs to overcome all obstacles.

IF I WAS 30

(SONY, 8:15 PM) All Jenna Rink wants on her 13th birthday is to be pretty and popular. After a humiliating experience in front of the most desired boy in school, she fervently asks for a new life. Miraculously, her wish comes true: overnight 17 years pass and she wakes up as a 30-year-old woman.

THEY ARE LIKE CHILDREN

(FX, AT 10 PM) Five friends and former basketball teammates meet again after 30 years. They decide to spend the weekend in a house on the lake, which will help them realize that, despite being older, they really haven’t grown up.

QUBIT TV

THE EXECUTOR

After his latest job, James Bonomo aka Jimmy Bobo (played by Sylvester Stallone), a ruthless hitman from New Orleans, is unexpectedly attacked by Keegan (Jason Momoa), an unstoppable killing machine who unceremoniously executes his partner (Jon Seda). Determined to take revenge, Jimmy is forced to collaborate with Taylor Kwon (Sung Kan), a police detective who is not in favor of expeditious methods. However, he will soon discover that Jimmy is the most effective weapon to take down a dangerous organization that has corrupted the department and the upper echelons of a city devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

AMAZON PRIME

JOLT

Lindy is a woman with a painful secret: due to a rare chronic neurological disorder, she experiences sporadic extremely violent rages that can only be stopped when she shocks herself with a special electrode device. Although she is unable to find love and fit into a world that fears her strange condition, she finally manages to trust a man enough to fall in love with her, only to find him dead the next day. Heartbroken and enraged, she embarks on a revenge mission to find her killer, while she is pursued by the Police as the main suspect in the crime.

CINE.AR PLAY

mount inside

Explore the dreams and how one of the last families of muleteers in Colombia survives with this very old and extinct trade. It shows the day-to-day work of this family for four generations, built through memories and the present.

PARAMOUNT+

AMERICAN PIE

A legion of inexperienced youngsters are trying to score a point with the opposite sex. Jim is like any other boy his age, a healthy and vigorous young man who also happens to be a virgin, the main reason for his rampant despair. Ever since his parents caught him watching pornographic movies, things have gotten worse. At home, his well-intentioned father extends a mortifying zeal in all matters relating to the sexual education of his son; at school, things are not going much better: his experiences with a beauty belonging to an exchange program have all the earmarks of failure.

STAR+

a quiet place 2

The Abbott family, after experiencing unimaginable horrors at home, must now face the terrors of the outside world and fight for their survival in total silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures they hunt by following the sound aren’t the only threat lurking beyond the sand path.

EUROPE+

Honor

It is a miniseries that follows police officer Caroline Goode as she investigates the disappearance of Banaz Mahmod, a 20-year-old Iraqi Kurdish woman. Searching through a list of people who wanted to kill her, Goode discovers that Banaz may have been killed by “honor killing” after she decided to leave a marriage where she was only mistreated by her husband.

NETFLIX

AMALGAM

Four dentists, three men and one woman, meet at a congress in the Riviera Maya. Two of them have an old relationship of friendship and rivalry; the other two are friends from past congresses. They are all running away from their own history of pain and spend a crazy weekend together on a tiny island in the Mexican Caribbean that will mark their lives forever.

HBO MAX

Riverdale (Season Four)

The group of students are already in their last year of high school. Their lives are shaken again with the death of Fred Andrews, Archie’s father. He tries to focus on boxing to get over it while Veronica continues to investigate her father, Hiram. In addition, the friends separate, because again Jughead changes schools to go to the prestigious Stonewall. The fourth season of Riverdale stars 12 actors and actresses and a variety of recurring characters and guest stars. After Principal Honey threatened to cancel the prom, Jughead decides to write a short story about them getting back at him.