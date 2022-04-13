What to see during this Holy Week? Netflix Recommendations

This Holy Week, Energía Hoy presents its leisure recommendations for the days off to come, with a selection from the Netflix platform

We are fully into the Holy Week and, despite the relaxation of the health indications in prevention to the COVID-19many people will choose to stay in their homes during these days.

For this reason, Energía Hoy presents its leisure recommendations for the days off to come, with a selection from the platform Netflix.

The Two Popes (2019)

Directed by the Brazilian Fernando Meirelles, this Netflix original work is a window into the Vatican, during the end of the pontificate of Benedict XVI and the beginning of his successor, Pope Francis.

The plot unfolds in 2012, a chaotic moment within the Catholic Church, where there is no glimpse of a promising future for the faithful in the world. However, Ratzinger will have to debate with his future successor about the direction that the Holy See should take; debating between tradition and progress, a situation that is weighed against the revealed secrets that will shake the foundations of the Church.

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce, Juan Minujin.

The last temptation of Christ. (1988)

This film by acclaimed Martin Scorsese was banned in Mexico and in various countries of Catholic and Christian tradition, due to its controversial content. In the year of its release, a French cinema was burned down for showing the film, causing 14 injuries.

This drama takes place during the last years of Jesus of Nazareth, who has followed the word of God and has guided the Jewish people towards redemption, until the moment of universal sacrifice arrives. And at this point, the film begins to show us a messiah full of doubts and fears.

Scorsese earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Director for this film (and Barbara Hershey for Best Supporting Actress in her role as Mary Magdalene). However, the upper echelons of Christianity and Catholicism, and Judaism, never allowed The Last Temptation of Christ to receive international recognition. Today, you can enjoy it on Netflix.

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Harvey Keitel, Barbara Hershey, Victor Argo, David Bowie.

Noah (2014)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, The Wrestler, The Source of Life), this film portrays a Noah further removed from divinity.

God decides to purify the Earth through an apocalyptic deluge, choosing the offspring of Set to carry out the task of preserving what remains of life in a monumental ark. In this film, the actor Russel Crowe will leave his Gladiator sword to carry Noah’s staff who, together with his family, will try to safeguard all the good things that still reside on the planet. However, at the end of the day, Noah is also human, and that condition will be reflected in the decisions that he will have to make.

Cast: Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Anthony Hopkins, Emma Watson, Ray Winstone, Logan Lerman, Nick Nolte.

Messiah (2020)

Original from Netflix and released on January 1, 2020, this series shows us the second coming of Christ, but in our times; with a charismatic character capable of performing miracles and gathering followers around the world. Thus, the new messiah begins to be a nuisance to the CIA, the FBI, the White House, the Mossad and radical Islam.

The plot will reveal to us if he is a scammer or if he really is the messenger of God. What would be the reaction of societies? What angles would the media cover about it?

Cast: Mehdi Dehbi, Michelle Monaghan, Tomer Sisley, Jane Adams.



►REVIEW►NUESTRO FUTURO ASKS REPRESENTATIVES AND DEPUTIES TO VOTE AGAINST THE ELECTRICAL REFORM

(Visited 183 times, 21 visits today)