What series do Euphoria fans choose?

The 15 favorite series of Euphoria fans on HBO MAX

friends

What to say that has not been said about one of the icon comedies of all time? If for some reason it passed you by: This is a series with 10 successful seasonson six young people united by family, romantic and, above all, friendship ties, while trying to succeed in New York during the 90s and early 2000s. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) is the spoiled girl who leaves her fiancé at the altar to live with her high school friend Monica (Courtney Cox), a systematic and passionate cook. She is the sister of Ross (David Schwimmer), a paleontologist abandoned by his wife, who has discovered that she is a lesbian. Across the hall from Monica and Rachel’s apartment they live Joey (Matt LeBlanc)a frustrated actor, and Chandler (Matthew Perry)of mysterious profession. The gang is completed with the exotic Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow).

Genera+ion

series that follows a group of high school students living in Orange County, California who explore sexuality, love, family, and friendship. in the modern and technological world that surrounds them. Chester (Justice Smith) is a boy who begins to attract the attention of the new school counselor. At the same time, Greta (Haley Sanchez) she realizes that she can’t do much outside the house without her aunt finding out. Nathan (Uly Schlesinger) decides to get away from her twin sister Naomi as Chloe East. For its part, Arianna (Nathanya Alexander)Naomi’s best friend, rich and sassy, ​​tries to hide her insecurities with prejudiced jokes. They will fight to find their place in the world, testing the beliefs and moral convictions of this conservative community.

game of Thrones

HBO wants its next Game of Thrones but it’s never too late to join to one of the most important series in the last 10 years. Inspired by the books “Chronicles of Ice and Fire”, by George RR Martin, the series has eight seasons in which the alliances and conflicts between different dynastic noble families are followedfighting for independence or compete with each other to claim the Iron Throne from the fictional land of the Seven Kingdoms. This scenario of conspiracies and wars begins to change when the Knights of the Night’s Watch warn of the attack of supernatural creatures. nicknamed white walkers to humans.

Gossip Girl (reboot)

Eight years after six seasons of Gossip Girl, the story continues with a new generation of young people from the Upper East Side in the reboot of the series, and the gossip they are still narrated by Kristen Bell, the original voice of the blog girl. The plot has two protagonists: Zoya (Whitney Peak) Y Julien (Jordan Alexander), sisters who grew up separately and who meet again when they start studying at the same school. The cast also includes Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Alyn Lind and Zión Moreno.

the golden age

The series is set in 1882, when young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moves from rural Pennsylvania to New York City. The transfer occurs after the death of his father, and in his new life he begins to live with his rich aunts: Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (Cynthia Nixon). with her friend Peggy Scott (Denee Benton)a woman who dreams of becoming a great writer, Marian finds herself caught up in a social war between her aunts and their billionaire neighbors.

The sex life of college girls

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noblethe plot tells the story of four college freshmen sharing the same dorm: the friends Kimbery (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), Leighton (Reneé Rapp) and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott) they live the ordinary life of people who have just entered university and are hormonal, in addition to, of course, each have their own conflicts and secrets.

Lakers: Time to Win

Series that revives the 1980s of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball franchise, which until then was not the global sports giant we know today. The story revolves around the American real estate millionaire, Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), who buys the Los Angeles Lakersand the celebration of the acquisition of the then rookie Earvin Johnson, later known as Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah).

Merli, Sapere Aude

with two seasonsthis series is a spin-off of the Merlí series. The story begins weeks after the death of philosophy professor Merlí Bergeronand focuses on the history of Pol Rubio (Carlos Cuevas). the plot continues the process of maturation of the boy after leaving school and entering university: loves, new friends, social problems, conflicts.

peacemaker

The series is a spin-off of the Suicide Squad film, which features actor John Cena in the same role as the controversial Peacemaker. In the plot, the character is summoned by an improvised government task force to try to stop a threat that puts the lives of many at risk. In addition to his patriotic duties, the Peacemaker must also resolve his relationship with his father (Robert Patrick), an extremely cold and dishonest man. His team is made up of John (Steve Agee), Leota (Danielle Brooks), and Emilia (Jennifer Holland), as well as the Watcher (Freddie Stroma)a hero with the ability to quickly recover from injuries.

My Brilliant Friend

With three seasons, lhe series is based on the books by author Elena Ferrante. The story follows Elena Greco as Margherita Mazzucco and her best friend, Raffaella Cerullo as Gaia Giracewhom he has always called Lila. They met in the first year of elementary school in 1950 and their history of friendship spans more than 60 years. of their lifes. The series explores the mystery of Lila, Elena’s friend and, in a way, also her worst enemy.

The Big Bang Theory

Perhaps the last great classic sitcom. Two young geniuses of physics, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) share a flat. Although they know a lot about quantum physics, they are not experts when it comes to human relations. But everything begins to change with the arrival of beautiful neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco)waitress and aspiring actress, and the group of friends, in which they are also Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj (Kunal Nayyar). A plot that has produced 12 seasons.

The protagonists of The Big Bang Theory occupy the first four places in the ranking.

Raised by Wolves

Produced and Directed by Ridley Scottthe two-season series focuses on Father (Abubakar Salim) and Mother (Amanda Collin), two androids fleeing from a religious war that has devastated the Earth. They arrive at the habitable planet Kepler-22B with the mission of create and protect human embryos. Six children are born and raised by them, but little by little they succumb to diseases or the inhospitable environment of the planet. A few years later, Campion (Winta McGrath), the embryo that suffered the most to be born, is the only surviving child.

Succession

Three-season series in which Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is the patriarch of one of today’s most powerful families and owner of a media empire known as Waystar Royco. He has always been more dedicated to business than to their four children: Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Siobhan (Sarah Snook). When Logan’s health takes a turn for the worse, their descendants start a dispute for the control of the companiestesting the loyalty of each of them.

office

During the 2000s, this mockumentary was at the forefront of the race to fill the gap left by Friends. With nine seasons, the series continues day to day in the offices of a paper mill, Dunder Miffin, located in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The central character is Michael Scott (Steve Carell). He’s the boss of the office and he manages to put into practice, cartoonishly or not, the habits that are found in corporate environments – among them, trying to stimulate his disgruntled employees: grumpy Stanley (Leslie David Baker), impatient Angela (Angela Kinsey), fearless Dwight (Rainn Wilson), and mysterious Creed Bratton (Creed Bratton).

The Vampire Diaries

With nine seasons, the series is based on the novels by LJ Smith. In the plot, we follow the new school with the brothers Elena (Nina Dobrev) and Jeremy Gilbert (Steven R. McQueen), who are grieving after the tragic car accident that killed their parents. Returning to school, Elena and her friends are fascinated by a new classmate, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). Stefan and Elena immediately become close, unbeknownst to the girl, Stefan is a century-old vampire who fights for a peaceful life among humanswhile his brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder) is the embodiment of vampire violence and brutality. These two vampire brothers -one good and one bad- they are at war for the souls of Elena, her friends, her family and all the inhabitants of the small town of Mystic Falls.