What is a method actor? 5 celebrities who follow Stanislavski’s technique and his anecdotes | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Method acting is based on the techniques of Russian playwright Konstantin Stanislavski; Although it originated in the second decade of the 20th century, today it is still popular because many Hollywood stars practice it.

What is a method actor?

Being a method actor is about putting yourself in the shoes of the character as it is written.

For this reason, the interpreters who follow this technique rely on sensory memory and transform their own routine to better understand the fiction through experiences.

This is how they manage to create highly realistic reactions because they have already partially or fully felt them.

For example, if the script calls for the character to be a castaway struggling to survive without food or water; Stanislavski’s method indicates that the actor not only interprets it, but that he himself fasts to find out how a person feels without food or drink and that experience serves him during the staging.

Not everyone in Hollywood is a method actor, some are against technique

Hollywood celebrities such as Madds Mikkelsen (in an interview with ‘GQ UK’ in 2022) or Robert Pattinson (conversing with ‘Variety’ in 2019) have come to reject ‘the method’ since it can become a very intrusive technique with life off camera of an actor.

Even Will Poulter commented to ‘The Independent’ (2022) that his colleagues related to this style could “make others uncomfortable” because he excuses the inappropriate behavior of the stars, which causes a bad work environment.

It can also take an interpreter to extremes that are harmful to their physical and mental health, however, just as there are detractors, there are faithful followers of the technique created by Stanislavsky. He reads on to meet five of the most famous.

Leonardo DiCaprio is a method actor even when it clashes with his vegan and environmentalist principles

One of the darlings of Hollywood has been characterized for being an extremely meticulous actor when choosing his works; once in them he completely immerses himself in the role through the method.

The best example of this is his famous film ‘The Revenant’ (2016) with which he won the Oscar for Best Actor.

And it is that DiCaprio had to go against his vegan principles and eat raw bison meat, as well as wrap himself in real animal skins as part of the staging.

In addition to immersing himself in frozen rivers (and without the support of an extra), aspects that could have been shot with some trick or visual effect but as a method actor he experienced them firsthand to inject realism into the film.

“The hardest thing for me was getting in and out of the frozen rivers. Because she had a moose skin and a bear skin that weighed like 100 pounds when wet. And every day it was a challenge not to have hypothermia, “she said in an interview for ‘Wired’ (2016).

Timotheé Chalamet used the method in his famous 2016 movie ‘Call me by your name’

The young American promise of acting, according to several specialized film media, is Timotheé Chalamet, who has shone in productions such as ‘Call me by your name’ (2017), ‘Lady Bird’ (2017), ‘Little Women’ (2019 ) or ‘Dune’ (2021).

It was in ‘Call me by your name’, the tape that launched him to worldwide stardom; Of course, his preparation was very rigorous, considering that in an interview for ‘Los Angeles Times’ (2016) he said that he spent four hours a day learning Italian, piano and guitar for the role of Elio.

Chalamet may not have gone as far as DiCaprio, but with his rising fame, more demanding roles are sure to come his way.

Heath Ledger is one of the most controversial cases regarding the method

An actor who went to dark extremes was Heath Ledger and his case is one of the most famous, since his portrayal of Joker in the film ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) led to his mental decline.

In the documentary ‘I am Heath Ledger’ (2017), friends and people close to the actor told how his process was to become the Batman villain.

He locked himself away for six weeks to prepare for his role and since then he began to suffer from insomnia (his head did not stop working despite being physically exhausted).

“He was inspired by Sid Vicious and Alex De Large [protagonista de ‘La naranja mecánica’]made lists of things that could make the Joker laugh [entre ellas, el sida] and he asked his partner Christian Bale to hit him for real”, said one of the interviewees of ‘I am Heath Ledger’ (2017).

Unfortunately, he could not eliminate the insomnia even with drugs; It was by using these excessively that an accidental overdose was caused by combining sleeping pills, narcotics and tranquilizers.

Adam Driver missed breakfast with Mark Hamill for being a method actor

In the case of the interpreter of Kylo Ren, it was his co-worker, Mark Hamill (who played Luke Skywalker), who commented in an interview with ‘Vanity Fair’ (2017) how he lived his experience on the set of Star Wars.

It turns out that Adam Driver was away from everyone to not interact and thus better personify the heir to Darth Vader.

“He’s very moody and intense. I remember saying to Adam ‘I don’t know how you work, or what technique you use. But I remind you that at some point you were my nephew. What I mean is that maybe one day you want to chat or go to breakfast together,'” Hamill told the outlet, later confessing that Driver turned down the invitation.

Another member of the cast who felt the coldness of the famous was John Boyega, Fin, in ‘Star Wars’ and commented on it:

“I would give him hugs for no reason because I felt like it and he would just stand there waiting for me to finish.”

Jared Leto did more than one crazy thing that affected his body and his team

Probably one of the most controversial for his behavior on the recording set is Jared Leto, since when working with extravagant and non-traditional characters his method is the most commented on in the media.

In a conversation for the ‘Variety’ podcast (2021) they recounted the consequences and acts as a result of the technique:

He had problems with gout (a form of arthritis characterized by sharp pain, redness and tenderness of the joints.) for gaining 27 kilos in ‘The murder of John Lennon’ (2007).

He gave strange gifts to his castmates (rats, bullets, sex toys) in ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016).

She lived with a homeless man for the independent film ‘Requien for a Dream’ (2000).

He recently used crutches for ‘Morbius’ (2022) all the time, which delayed the shooting by 45 minutes if he went to the bathroom, in the end they chose to give him a wheelchair and speed up the process.