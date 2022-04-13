What happened to Thor after Avengers: Endgame?

a toy of Thor: Love and Thunder could reveal what Chris Hemsworth’s character has been doing after Avengers: Endgame.

In the outcome of Avengers: Endgame We see to Thor go to space with the Guardians of the Galaxyand since then we have had no information about the adventures of the character played by Chris Hemsworth in it UCMhowever this is about to change, as the July 8, 2022 we will see a new film starring the character, which is titled love and thunder.

Thanks to the latter, new information begins to emerge around the tape, and the most recent comes from the line of toys. Marvel Legendswhere we find a supposed clue of what the God of Thunder after end gamebecause one of the figures is titled: Ravager Thor.

What does this mean?

For those who do not remember the raiders, these are a space group of thieves, pirates and smugglers, which are led by the character of Yondu Udonta in the movies of Guardians of the Galaxy.

It should be noted that after the death of this character in Guardians of the Galaxy 2an elite team of ravagers gathered to continue making mischief, and it is led by Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone)who is accompanied by other characters such as Fin Ogord (Michelle Yeoh)Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames)Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum))main frame (Miley Cyrus) Y Krugarr.

Although we do not know many details about these characters because they barely made a small appearance in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy 2maybe we can get to know them a little more in love and thunder and watch them interact with Thorwho could briefly join your team.

Was it always in front of our eyes?

Interestingly, the aforementioned action figure’s outfit was revealed months ago by Chris Hemsworth through Instagram, where we see him pose with the director of the film Taika Waititiwho in the films of Marvel also plays the character of Korgwhich could accompany the God of Thunder in his adventures as raider.

Finally, it is important to mention that these figures also gave us a glimpse of Natalie Portman What mighty thor and of Christian bale What Gorr the Butcher of Gods, which is theorized to be the main antagonist of love and thunder.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think?