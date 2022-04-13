What happened to Jon Hamm, the eternal Don Draper of ‘Mad Men’

For many, Mad Men It can be considered perfectly as one of the best television series in history.. And it is not a subjective perception of those who enjoyed fiction throughout the 92 chapters of its seven seasons. No. Magazines as prestigious as Rolling Stone or channels that are not at all suspicious in terms of the quality of their productions, such as the BBC, place it on the Olympus along with others such as The Wire or Breaking Bad.

And it is not for less, the adventures of its protagonists in one of the most prestigious advertising agencies in New York at the beginning of the 60s, continues to constitute a unique story for many: the plot, the narrative or the exquisite costumbrista portrait of the time marked a before and after. And the charactersof course.

Joan, Peggy, Roger, Pete, Betty… and of course Don Draper, played by Jon Hamm (51). The actor got into the skin of the mysterious publicist and went on to win the most prestigious awards on the scene for his fantastic performance on screen: two Golden Globes, an Emmy and another from the Screen Actors Guild.

But Jon Hamm’s life is far from a fairy tale since from a very young age he had to deal with the loss of his mother, at the age of ten, and two decades later with that of his father, which made him enter a problematic university period as a result of alcohol and various legal problems.

Enlarge The actor, at a recent NHL event in February. Christian Peterson AFP

Nevertheless At the age of 24, after training as an interpreter, he arrived in Los Angeles with the aim of succeeding, although the beginnings were very hard and he even had to flirt with the erotic film industry. In any case, in 2000 he was chosen to play a firefighter in the series Providence (NBC) and made his theatrical debut with a film directed by Clint Eastwood: space cowboys reciting a single sentence.

From then on his presence on the small and the big screen was more recurrent with roles in tapes such as Kissing Jessica Stein (2001) and when we were soldiers (2002), as well as in series such as The Division (2002-2004, lifetime), what about brian, CSI Miami, Related, number3rs, The Unit either The Sarah Silverman Program.

addictions

In 2007 his big opportunity came with Mad Men, although the stardom and the repercussion achieved left sequels. So much so that at the end of the series in 2015 he had to check into a rehab clinic due to his addictions. “Life gives you a lot of things sometimes and you have to deal with them however you can. I have said on several occasions that acting can be a difficult task and it presents its own challenges, just like life”, assured the actor shortly after overcoming his problems.

But despite his personal problems, which were aggravated by the Jennifer Westfeldt splither partner for almost 20 years, Jon Hamm has managed to get out of the water and has worked regularly both in film and on television, although without recalling the success achieved thanks to Mad Men.

Enlarge Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola. DANNY MOLOSHOK REUTERS

Tom Cruise’s partner

Your next big project is none other than Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to the legendary 1986 film starring Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan, Michael Ironside or Tim Robbins, among others. Its premiere is scheduled for May 27 and we can see Jon Hamm in a rather secondary role. “I’m an integral part of the team, but not necessarily the guy behind the wheel”, concludes the actor in an interview with Men’s Journal, who is currently in a relationship with fellow actress Anna Osceola.