what do we know about the new Netflix movie with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is about to debut on Netflix as the star of a new movie. She is entitled The Mother and is a thriller, shot between Vancouver and the Canary Islands, about the story of a terrible murderess, played by the American pop star, directed by Niki Caro, the same director of the live-action remake of Disney’s Mulan. To write the story of The Mother is Misha Green, showrunner of the HBO horror series Lovecraft Country. But what do we know so far about the plot, cast and release date of The Mother? Let’s find out together.

What is the plot of The Mother?

Years ago, a deadly killer was forced to flee, which prompted her to give up her only daughter. Years later, the killer will return to her daughter to protect her from some extremely dangerous men.

Who are the cast members of The Mother?

In addition to Jennifer Lopez, the end sees in the cast other big names in the world of entertainment such as Joseph Fiennes, Gael Garcia Bernal and Omari Hardwick.

When The Mother is out on Netflix

There is no certain release date for yet The Mother but we have confirmation that this new movie will be out on Netflix by the end of 2022. The Motherin fact, it’s one of the new Netflix titles this year.