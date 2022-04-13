What do the critics say about ‘Ambulance’, the new action movie by Michael Bay that won’t give you a break? – Movie News

The car-exploding, chasing genius returns to the billboard with a film small for his career but packed with entertainment.

Michael Bay returns to the billboard after the pandemic. The world needed to return to its frenetic action and display of explosions, chases and cars blowing up. he comes back with Ambulance: Escape Plan, where he pushes Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II over the edge after their plan to rob a bank goes horribly wrong. Something more than two hours in which neither the protagonists nor the spectators rest and that has an unexpected heroine: Eiza González.

Premiering today, April 13, we have four days off ahead of us to go to the cinema to enjoy it on the big screen, so you may be wondering: is it worth seeing? ambulance on the big screen? What do the critics say about the new adventure of the director of transformers? If you’re a fan of action or Bay, you’ll love hearing that Ambulance: Escape Plan has very good reviewshighlighting the tension that the director manages to generate on screen.

If you go to the cinema to see ambulance, what you will find is pure fun without pretension. Michael Bay has already shown on other occasions how well he knows how to laugh at himself and here it is at his best level, including sarcastic references to hits from his filmography such as The rock either Two rogue policemen. Even if you accidentally fall into a screening of the tape and expect to see another type of cinema, it is possible that you get caught up (and very comfortable) in the stress in which the protagonists are involved.

The critics’ opinion is quite unanimous that this is a very decent action movie. Like Asher Luberto, from L.A. Weekly, which ensures that there are “exceptional sequences, some laughs and an ending full of enough testosterone to turn young Sheldon into Dwayne Johnson”. The same thing that Rachel Leishman says for The Mary Suewho clearly says that “Michael Bay knows how to make an action movie worth your time”.

The frantic filming of ‘Ambulance’: In a claustrophobic space, without repeating shots and with a lot of humor

The frantic chase and gimmicky sequences aside, ambulance It works by putting the focus on Cam, a paramedic who works against the clock to save the life of a policeman in the middle of that maddened flight of the two main thieves. She is played by Eiza Gonzalez and, without a doubt, she is the heroine of the story. Her character, in addition to generating a new level of tension, serves to make the film stand out from other films in the genre. That Bay has introduced a woman -a priori defenseless- facing a criminal mastermind greatly benefits the film.

We recapitulate. ambulance offers a relentless chase that action fans will love, a plot that builds tension solely from the narrative, a down-to-earth heroine, light-hearted humor, and all the bombastic aesthetic you’d expect from a Michael Bay movie. Does everything we just told you convince you? Then you have to go to the cinema to enjoy Ambulance: Escape Plan on the big screen.

