“We turn bad news into amazing news”

Barely half an hour has passed since the Asunción festival made the cancellation of its first date official, this last Tuesday, due to the strong storm that affected the conditions in the Espacio Idesa; when the american artist Machine Gun Kelly surprised with a tweet that immediately moved fans to the La Misión Hotel Boutique.

“The concert grounds were flooded in Paraguay tonight so they canceled our set… but I just ordered a huge speaker so meet me in front of my hotel right now you’ll have a show,” the singer wrote.

Thus, with the requested speaker, the musician Colson Baker (his real name) improvised a show from the entrance door of the hotel, accompanied by a guitar, as well as tracks, before a euphoric crowd that filled the block of Dr. Juan Eulogio Estigarribia.

Read more: Six sustainable habits to teach the little ones at home

Like in an unexpected dream for many young people, who came running to the hotel and vibrated with the best-known songs of MGK, in addition to presenting as a preview of their upcoming sixth album entitled “Mainstream Sellout”, which will be released this Friday, March 25. Of few words (in English), although with an energetic connection with the concurrence.

And his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, famous since “Transformers”, did not go unnoticed, lying on one side of the hotel access stairs, also singing the songs. The Paraguayans chanted her name, and the Hollywood star got up, stood in the middle and greeted the gesture.

Read more: “My voice changed”: Ricardo Arjona overcame COVID and will come to the country

“And so we turn bad news into incredible news,” Machine Gun Kelly later posted, following up on his previous announcement, including a video of this unexpected, but unforgettable recital.

Last Monday, when they arrived in the country, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly immediately became a trend. The couple took a walk along the Costanera de Asunción, where they got to know the local wetlands up close; and they were also captured in a moment of relaxation, watching the sunset from Ko’ape Mirador Bar, in the Loma San Jerónimo neighborhood.