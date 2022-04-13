we finally see The Rock at the beginning of his career in wrestling

This second season of Young Rock will finally catapult us into the world of wrestling, as in this week’s episode he will show us what we’ve been waiting for. Set in 1996 after leaving the Canadian Football League, the episode sees Johnson in his early 20s discussing whether or not to enter the family business.

After refusing to return to CFL, Johnson (played by Uli Latukefu) announces that he wants to start wrestling to the delight of his mother and grandmother. But his father, Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson), initially refuses to train him. He will later explain that he doesn’t want his son to have to deal with the same problems he had in the business, but will eventually be forced to give in. The episode will culminate with the first fight on March 10, 1996, in which The Rock will beat The Brooklyn Brawler.

The show’s executive producer, Brian Gerwitz, had discussed how the series would introduce this complicated relationship between father Rocky and The Rock.

“It all starts with Dwayne’s willingness to be honest about the situation and himself the truth is, Rocky was not immediately in favor of the idea of ​​Dwayne going into the business for a variety of reasons. Ultimately, his mentality was: ‘Well, if I can’t stop you, I’m definitely not going to let someone else train you. We will do it together and we will do it my way. ‘ Yes, obviously for the purposes of the TV show too, that conflict creates a lot of drama, creates stories, and also creates some pretty humorous situations. You will see it. Joe [Lee] Anderson, who plays Rocky, is so naturally charming and likable. It’s not necessarily the easiest thing on paper to have a Rocky as fighting and almost like an antagonist, but we want to stay true to the real story“.

Sean Astin also joined the cast of Young Rock, whose second season began on NBC on March 15.