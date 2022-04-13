Vin Diesel talks about his problems with Dwayne Johnson!

Vin Diesel demanded a lot from Dwayne Johnson while filming fast and furious 8.

Vin Diesel Y Dwayne Johnson They shared the screen in the saga of Fast and furious, where the former fighter chased the team of Dominic Toretto Y Brian O’Conner, while planning a $100 million dollar heist. Since then hobbs He has made several fans, to the point that he headed his own spin-off: Hobbs and Shaw, beside Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham).

The introduction of the character played by Dwayne Johnson: Hobbs, meant creating more challenges for the family we see on screen, both off camera and on camera, because during filming Vin Diesel sought to extract a more intense performance from ‘The rock’which caused friction between the two actors.

In an interview for Men’s Health, Diesel stated that he used «hard love” to get the best performance from his co-star in 2011, something the actor has no regrets about:

“He was a difficult character to embody (Hobbs). My focus at the time was a lot of tough love to help get that performance where it needed to be. As a producer I said, ‘Okay let’s take Dwayne Johnson, who is associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this cinematic world, so that the audience is faced with something never seen before. Vin Diesel for Men’s Health.

The actor’s approach to get the best performance from Dwayne Johnsonseems to have worked, because the intensity of their interactions is noticeable on the screen:

“I’m proud of that aesthetic. That required a lot of work. We had to get there, and sometimes he could give a lot of tough love. Not a Fellini thing, but I would do whatever I had to do, in order to get the necessary performances in everything I’m producing.” Vin Diesel for Men’s Health

The conflict between the two histriones has become part of the tradition of Fast and furious. While the characters seem to have come to terms with their differences, viewers are wondering if the battle between the two will return for the final two films.

Cinephiles and moviegoers, did you like the team that Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson forged on screen?