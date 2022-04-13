Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on his birthday with his most mysterious message

The death of Paul Walker in a car accident he devastated Hollywood and all those who knew him. on the day that would have turned 48, His memory is still very present and he has received numerous tributes.

Among them, one of the most anticipated was that of his friend and colleague from ‘Fast and Furious’, Vin Diesel. The acting duo considered themselves family after so many years working together and their bond was something very special.

So much so that after his death Diesel has continued to keep his memory alive and also having among his family the daughter left by Paul, Meadow Walker.

On the appointed date of his birthday, Vin has not failed to remember his friend, and he has done so with a message addressed to him which has been very significant for the fans.

“I have so much to tell you… normally I’d say you wouldn’t believe how I spent your birthday… but for the safest outcome, I know you were with me there in spirit. I miss you. Forever”.

The somewhat mysterious words of Vin Diesel have raised the question of whether he will be preparing some special project secretly or even plans to end the franchise with ‘Fast and Furious 10’.

Meadow Walker remembers her father

Another congratulations that could not be missing on this day was that of the young Meadow, Paul’s daughter.

The model published an adorable photo with her father when she was little with the message “Happy birthday daddy, I love you.”

His post has been filled with messages of love and respect for Walker.

