Vin Diesel confirmed the arrival of Brie Larson to “Fast and Furious”

Brie Larson joins the cast of the tenth and penultimate installment of the action saga “Fast and Furious”. so announced Vin Diesel through a post on their social networks that moved the fans.

“They have no idea how timeless and amazing it will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect…her Oscar, it is this deep soul that will add something that you may not have expected, but longed for. Welcome to the family”wrote.

“Excited is not enough to explain how I feel to join the family. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness and enthusiasm,” replied the protagonist of “Captain Marvel”.

The cast is completed Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron and also Jason Momoa, recognized for his roles in “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones.” You can read more here.

The film, whose next world premiere is announced for the May 19, 2023, It will not have the presence of Dwayne Johnson, who will no longer take part in the series, as confirmed by a cable from the Europa Press agency.

Recall that the ninth installment debuted this weekend in theaters in the United States and Canada with a record collection of 70 million dollars.