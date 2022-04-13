Vaccine available in health centers

KARLA PADILLA/EL VIGA

kpadilla@elvigia.net | Cove, B.C.

The vaccine against Covid-19 is available in all health centers and hospitals of the Ministry of Health, as well as in family medicine units and IMSS hospitals throughout the State.

Marisol Silva Bastidas, assistant medical coordinator of Public Health at IMSS Baja California, pointed out that the institute began Operation April, an intensive vaccination campaign against Covid-19 to apply booster doses or start or complete schemes.

He explained that the biologic is already available in the PrevenIMSS modules of all family medicine units for those over 18 years of age who have not been able to attend for the booster, their second dose or if they wish to start with the vaccination schedule.

The specialist assured that both IMSS beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries can go to receive the biological at the institute’s vaccination points or modules, in addition to having sites in airports and fishing ports, as well as mobile units that will travel the companies from Ensenada to San Quentin.

Likewise, he added that, once he returns from the vacation period, schools will also be visited to apply the biological to students and teachers who have not yet received their reinforcement, only if they are over 18 years of age.

For those interested in going to the nearest family medicine unit, he said, the hours of the vaccination modules are from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., where the vaccine will be offered to the population that, for convenience, the units doctors are closer to home.

Available throughout the State

In recent days, Adrin Medina Amarillas, head of the State Health Secretariat, announced that since last April 11 the biological will be available in all health centers and hospitals of the unit, with the intention of bringing the vaccine closer against Covid-19 to the population.

For the opening of the service, he said, the entity’s health centers must have a space for the application of the Covid-19 vaccine in the care shifts established by the medical units of the different municipalities.

Medina Amarillas indicated that all citizens over 18 years of age and adolescents from 14 to 17 years of age may be vaccinated with reinforcement, first or second doses of the vaccine, in any of the units, regardless of their affiliation with state or federal health institutions. .

In other words, they can go to the general hospital or health center in their neighborhood and be vaccinated against Covid-19, regardless of their legal status; The intention is that during this week of vacations and tourist activities and throughout the month of April, the greatest number of people possible be protected, to continue with the favorable trend that places us at a low and controlled level of risk at this stage of the crisis. pandemic, express

Points in Cove

For his part, Ramn Avitia Hernndez, in charge of dispatching the Jurisdiction of Health Services in Ensenada, stressed that the health centers of the port, as well as the General Hospital of Ensenada, have vaccine available to apply first and second doses, as well as booster dose.

He explained that for young people 18 years of age and older, the AstraZeneca biological will be applied, while for adolescents 14 to 17 years of age, the Pfizer vaccine is available.

Avitia Hernández mentioned that the health units with availability are the General Hospital of Ensenada and the Maneadero, Prticos, Benito García, Chapultepec, Obrera, Colonia 89, Indeco, Popular 2, Ruiz Cortines health centers and the Health Services Jurisdiction of Ensenada. Ruiz and 14.

The office hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., we know that there are still adults pending, so the vaccination is extended from Monday, April 11 to Friday, April 15, he concluded.