unveiled the collaboration between two pop icons

Vespa has always inspired the imagination of artists, stylists and designers from all over the world. In recent years, big names such as Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior and Sean Wotherspoon have been able to combine the unmistakable style of Vespa with their creativity, creating exclusive collections.

This year is the turn of an extraordinary and unprecedented collaboration in the world pop scene: Justin Bieber, international music star with millions of fans all over the world, and Vespa unveil JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA, a new exclusive Vespa model conceived and designed personally by the pop star.

Bieber’s passion for Vespa is well known: “The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably in London or Paris. I remember seeing a Vespa and thinking: I want to drive one! A unique experience. The wind blowing through my hair, the incredible feeling of freedom… it was fun, ”comments Justin Bieber.

Glam and timeless, the new Vespa designed by Justin Bieber is an expression of his creativity, which always gives rise to something unique that becomes pure inspiration.

“I love Vespa and collaborating with such an iconic brand is really cool. Having the ability to express myself, be it through art, music, images or aesthetics, by creating something out of nothing, is a part of me. Because the goal, in creation and design, is always to give your personal touch to things, “said Justin Bieber.

Monochrome at the base of the stylistic concept

The white color, chosen by the world pop star, unites all the elements of the new Vespa Sprint: from the saddle to the grips to the spokes of the rims. The brand logo and the flames drawn on the vehicle body are also tone-on-tone; a touch that the artist wanted to give to represent the creative drive, dynamism and vitality, values ​​shared by Bieber and Vespa.

JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA is offered in the classic 50, 125 and 150cc engines, displacements that have made Vespa history, now declined according to the most stringent regulations for environmental respect. The very young lines of the body make up a light but protective body while the handlebar, characterized by the unmistakable and evocative rectangular headlight, houses a very modern TFT full color multifunction display, which can be connected to all the smartphone functions. The Full-Led lights and the spectacular 12 ”wheel rims are unmistakable signs of style and technology.

A limited and exclusive edition, accompanied by a collection of accessories that are also irresistible. Total white bag, gloves and helmet with the addition of the real “Justin spin”, the flames, will make the Vespa experience even cooler! The pre-booking will start on April 20 to guarantee all fans to secure the first eagerly awaited specimens.