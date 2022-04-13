Umberto Smaila: “Jennifer Lopez and I sang together with a Mossad agent. Berlusconi? Those who don’t know him don’t know …”

Umberto Smaila it was told in a long interview with Corriere della Sera and, in terms of anecdotes, it is second to none: the beginning is dazzling and tells of when at New YorkDowntown Cipriani, began to sing “same beach same sea” and he joined “Jennifer Lopez, Puff Daddy and a Mossad agent“:” … I do not think that neither he nor any of those present had drunk their own soda, and anyway you can’t resist meI have a demiurgic power, even, I know, at the club of eel eaters, they leave cold and shortly afterwards they make the trains ”.

From the Derby Club of Milan with the Cats of Vicolo Miracoli to Colpo Grosso to the piano bars, a look at his professional career but also at his family, with his father blacksmith and former saxophonist. About Gatti, when in 1981 Jerry Calà left he didn’t take it well: “… We swore a sort of eternal love, it was a stab. But then the same thing happened to me and there I realized that when the train passes, you get on it. After we clarified and now we talk every day, on Easter Monday the four of us will meet at the usual restaurant in Verona ”. In his Smaila’s he acted as a Cupid: “For Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. Ditto for Simona Ventura and Stefano Bettarini. I remember an unsuspected dancer Niki Lauda. And Mike Tyson, which I persuaded to sing “My Way”. Except that at dinner she had eaten spaghetti with clams with a kilo of garlic, mamma mia, I was fainting. Clinging to her arm, I suffered in silence.

And the duets with Berlusconi remembers them like this: “Those who don’t know him don’t know what type he is. Extraordinary. I will be eternally grateful to him, he gave me work and as Milan president he is unforgettable. We don’t talk often, but he knows that, if necessary, I am there, and I know that he is there for me. Silvio is Silvio ”.