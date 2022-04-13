Turn on the Stream: Metal Lords and other streaming music movies | netflix | holy week | amazon premium | stars | Metal Lords | HBO Max | home theater | Spotify | holy week movies | long holiday | CHEK

By Carlos “McVicious” Moya – assortment.pe

Netflix premiered this April 8 Metal Lords, a tape that introduces us to 2 young people from a school who want to form a heavy metal band to participate in a band competition. For this, they must find a bass player to complete the band and one of them will focus on a schoolmate who plays the violincello.

The film is entertaining and the soundtrack of the scenes is well marked with iconic themes of the genre, something to be expected considering that Tom Morello is the music producer. It should be noted that the film, in addition to the youth theme, touches on bullying, addictions and mental health.

Because of this, I decided to put together a short list of movies based on music that we can find on streaming services. I am not considering documentaries or biopics of bands and musicians, because it is already knowing that there is music by default.

Netflix

Perfect Notes 1 and 2: A group of girls decide to participate in a singing contest and they must learn to work as a team in order to win and get rid of a bad image of the past.

8 Mile: Eminem debuts as an actor in this almost autobiographical film where a young man seeks to face his stage fright and participate in a rap battle, while surviving life with his friends. Here lose yourself It won the Oscar for Best Song in 2002.

The Dirt: The story of Motley Crue based on the book of the same name published by the band, here they don’t go into cucufaterías and they openly tell you everything that the band experienced from its creation to its farewell tour.

Yesterday: A young English musician wakes up one day without the world knowing of the existence of The Beatles but he is the only one who remembers them, with this he will seek to launch his singing career using the hits of the English band.

Amazon Prime Video

Sound of Metal: A drummer becomes deaf and must learn to accept and live with his new life while his deafness degenerates. The film won the Oscar for best sound in 2021.

grease: Iconic film of the late 70s, which left several songs to remember and referenced a thousand times in pop culture. Two young people (John Travolta and Olivia Newton Jhon) have a summer romance, without thinking that they would coincide in the same school in their graduation year. There he will discover that he was the complete opposite of what he thought.

footloose: a teenager is sent to his uncle’s house in a town where an accident has caused several things “for the good of youth” to be prohibited, including dancing. He will face the whole city to show that dancing doesn’t hurt.

hbo max

School of Rock: An unsuccessful rock musician will seek success by participating in a band competition, for which he will pose as a teacher and use his students to create a rock band.

A star Is Born: Skilled musician Jackson Maine discovers and falls in love with artist Ally. She had just given up on her dream of being a singer until Jack convinces her to take her dreams back.

Tenacious D and the Spike of Destiny: The musical duo Tenacious D wants to achieve success, for this they will look for a legendary guitar pick that will make them the best musicians, for this they will have to face a thousand and one challenges. Here the cameos are also the best of the tape.

The rock era: A young woman from a town comes to Hollywood to fulfill her dream of being a great singer, here she meets Drew who has the same dream. The musical features great actors including Tom Cruise, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Julianne Hough, Diego Boneta, Alec Baldwin, Mary J Blige and more.

Star+

Moulin Rouge: nothing like a love story in Paris from the “Belle Époque” between a courtesan from the most famous cabaret in France and a writer.

High Fidelity: A young man will seek to win back his ex-partner while managing his LP record store.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Specialists agree that the Public Ministry and Comptroller must act. In addition, discussion continues due to the ruling of the TC in favor of Alberto Fujimori. Also, Podemos Peru was extinguished in Congress. He stopped being a bench after the resignation of Carlos Anderson. And, postmen in Lviv continue to deliver packages despite the war in Ukraine.