Trial: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, back in court: “He is an ex-husband obsessed with revenge” | People

This Tuesday has begun one more of the multiple legal battles between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, since the couple ended their relationship in 2016, after only 15 months of marriage. In her divorce petition, Heard, 35, accused the actor of having beaten her and since then both have met several times in front of the judge. A year ago a British court made the sentence final for Depp losing his crusade against the British newspaper The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.” Now, again, both have sat on a bench in the Fairfax County Court, in the state of Virginia, United States, after the 58-year-old interpreter has sued Heard again for defamation, asking for 50 million dollars —about 47 million euros at current exchange rates— for an article published in Washington Post in 2018 in which he claimed once again to have suffered domestic violence during his union with the actor.

The first session of the trial, which is expected to last six weeks, started on Tuesday with the presence of Depp and Heard. In it, according to Variety, the actress’s lawyers have argued that the accusations referred to in the article are completely true and that she also has the right to express her points of view, relying on the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and in which freedom of expression is protected. “For years, all Mr. Depp has wanted is to humiliate Amber, to persecute her, to ruin her career,” Benjamin Rottenborn has argued, calling Depp “an ex-husband obsessed with revenge.” In addition, Elaine Bredehoft, defender of the also model, has reviewed in her speech many of the attacks reported by her client, including some that until now had not been made public, such as when on one occasion Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her with a bottle of liquor, something that a spokesman for the actor later denied in a statement.

“This follows the pattern of his elaborate and erroneous claims, which have continued to change and evolve over time, with the purpose of shocking Hollywood. Amber has dominated and used this discourse to exploit a serious social movement,” said the spokesperson, referring to the events and the #MeToo movement, while stressing that these were not in the original accusations made by Heard in 2016, but that emerged after the actor filed the defamation lawsuit in 2019. In addition, Depp’s defense alleges that in Heard’s column in Washington Post she presented herself as “the virtuous representative of innocent women across the country and the world who have really suffered abuse”, but that “the evidence will show that that was a lie”.

In the article in question in which Depp accuses Heard of harming his career, she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse” and, although he does not specifically mention the actor, he argues that the references are clear. and that his career has been “devastated” as a result, since Hollywood film studios do not want to face the reaction of hiring someone accused of sexist violence. “The evidence will show that Ms. Heard’s false accusations had a significant impact on Mr. Depp’s family and his ability to work in the profession he loved,” Benjamin Chew said. Chew, further argues that said publication was made on the eve of the premiere of Aquaman, one of the most important titles of Heard’s film career, to publicize it. In the text, the model also mentioned having witnessed “how institutions protect men accused of abuse.”

US actress Amber Heard leaves the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 12, 2022. – Heard is being sued for defamation by her former husband, US actor Johnny Depp, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 that, without naming Depp, accused him of domestic abuse. (Photo by Samuel Corum / AFP) SAMUEL CORUM (AFP)

In addition to testifying both Depp and Heard, in the judicial process, which is being televised and started with the selection of the jury, the list of potential testimonies of the actress and model, according to New York Times, includes several celebrities such as Elon Musk and James Franco, and the two parties are expected to present as evidence everything from text messages to video surveillance records from Los Angeles, where they lived together and where they celebrated their wedding in February 2015. The couple celebrated their marriage on the private island that the actor has in the Bahamas. However, the marriage ended their relationship only 15 months later and Heard filed for divorce in which he alleged “irreconcilable differences”, later denouncing him for sexist violence. The actor has always denied these accusations, despite the fact that a British court, in November 2020, determined that Depp had assaulted Heard on a dozen occasions and made her “fear for her life” up to three times. Among them, a very serious one, which she came to call a “three-day hostage situation” in Australia in March 2015