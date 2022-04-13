‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has Ridley Scott’s thumbs up

After long delays, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will hit theaters on May 27 from director Joseph Kosinski. At first it was going to be Tony Scott, the director of the original film, who would take the reins of this new project. However, his sudden death in 2012 stalled talks about a possible sequel and prevented the project from moving forward. In this way, it would have been decided that, once Kosinski had resumed and finished the film that saw so much delay in its development, the first person who should see it (and give its approval) was Ridley Scott himself, brother of the deceased.

The sequel to the legendary Tony Scott film has been written by Peter Craig, Christopher McQuarrie, Justin Marks, Eric Warren, Ashley Miller, Zack Stentz and Ehren Kruger. Along with returning Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer, the cast is rounded out by Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro and Jon Hamm.

According to Empire, McQuarrie claimed that “the first conversation you had about ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ was 11 years ago” when he met with Cruise, producers Jerry Bruckheimer and David Ellison, and Tony Scott himself. “And then Tony tragically died and the movie went with him.” Tom Cruise, meanwhile, was also affected by the unexpected news. “I was with Tony on a Friday and he died on Saturday”says the actor.

The return of an iconic character

The original ‘Top Gun’, titled in Spain ‘Top Gun. Ídolos del aire’, was released in May 1986, although it was not until August of that same year when Lieutenant Maverick (Tom Cruise) landed in Spanish cinemas. The film revolved around a group of pilots from the Top Gun academy, including a young and reckless Pete Mitchell, known as Maverick. Thirty-five years later, the intrepid aviator returns to theaters no longer as a student, but as a coach.

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will hit theaters on May 27 following its screening at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on April 28.