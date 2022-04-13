Top 5 sports news this morning

one

TENNIS

The Godó announces the loss of Rafa Nadal

The Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Trofeo Conde de Godó 2022 will have a new champion. Rafael Nadal He will not be able to defend his title after the organization confirmed his withdrawal due to rib problems he suffered during the last Masters 1000 in Indian Wells. “Finally, Rafa Nadal will not play the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2022 as he was unable to recover in time from his rib injury. The player worked hard to be able to play the tournament for the seventeenth time and was in doubt until the last moment, but he had to resign” says the official statement.

FC BARCELONA

Yellow alert against Eintracht: five culés warned

The Barca faces the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals against Eintracht Frankfurt with the aim of adding a victory that will give them the ticket to the semifinals, but at the Camp Nou there will be five Catalan players who will have to be careful if they don’t want to miss out on hypothetical first leg of the next continental round. Pique, Jordi Alba, Busquets, Eric Garcia and Gavi They are on the verge of suspension and if they are booked they would miss the hypothetical first leg of the Europa League semifinals.

Xavi Hernández: “The history of Barça, not Madrid, demands of us”

Xavi Hernandez has appeared before the media in the preview of the match against Eintracht Frankfurt, corresponding to the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. The Blaugrana coach has assessed the situation of the team, the rival and some of the names that are sounding like Barça reinforcement.

[+] Review here the full press conference of Xavi Hernández and Eric García

REAL MADRID

The curious fact about Ancelotti with Real Madrid in the Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti As coach of Real Madrid, he is synonymous with the Champions League semi-finals. Every time the Italian has been on the bench, the white club has played in the ‘semis’ of the highest European competition. Ancelotti adds two stages training Real Madrid. In the first two seasons, he led the team to the semi-finals and now he has done it again by eliminating Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

ATHLETIC

Atlético already knows the decision of the TAS on the precautionary of the UEFA sanction

good news for him Athletic from Madrid, who will not have to reduce the capacity for the match against Manchester City due to the sanction imposed on the team by UEFA. “The TAS responds to our request and provisionally suspends the partial closure of the Wanda Metropolitano; All members and fans with a season ticket or locality for tonight’s game will be able to access the stadium,” the mattress club reported.





