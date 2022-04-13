Tom Hanks put his Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 up for sale

From the hand of bonhamsauction house known for selling some of the most expensive F1 cars in history, we learned that the renowned actor Tom Hanks put up for sale his Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40.





The Japanese brand’s SUV is a 1980 model and, in addition to being a classic of the brand, is distinguished by having various modifications Made at the request of the Hollywood star herself.





Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40: Main Features









The customization of the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 made by Hanks was not minor. For example, he included the engine changereplacing the stock 2F with a Chevrolet V6 4.3L used by some models of the brand in the first decade of this century, and that dispenses 182 hp at 4,400 rpm.





In addition, the following elements were added to the SUV:





Five-speed manual transmission (also Chevrolet; replaced a four-speed)

Power steering

new suspension

new shock absorbers

New brakes (more modern)

Air conditioning

Electronically adjustable seats

Toyo mixed use tires

sony sound system









On the other hand, the Land Cruiser FJ40 is presented with a Exterior painted in rustic green with a white ceiling, while the inside it’s “slightly worn,” says Bonhams. As for the odometer, it registers little more than 55,000 kilometers.





The fact that it belonged to Hanks is used for sale and not only through photos of the actor with the model, but also with the signature of the American himself, apparently made with a marker and located on the board.





Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40: How much will it be auctioned?









The Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is a “highly sought after” model according to Bonhams, so they hope to sell it at a price that falls between the 75,000 and the 125,000 dollars. The auction will be next August 13.





Now it’s your turn: how much do you think this Land Cruiser FJ40 will sell for? If you had the money, would you buy it? Share your opinion in the comments.