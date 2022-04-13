Tom Cruise Returns as ‘Pete Mitchell’ in New Poster for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

USA.- Top Gun: Maverick will open in theaters in just over a month, and ahead of its May 27 release, a new poster was shown for the release of Dolby Cinema of the movie.

The new poster shows Lt. Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) while traveling down a track on a motorcycle. In the sky, a plane can be seen flying next to her.

Set in a world of fifth-generation fighters and drone technology, Top Gun: Maverick explores the end of the dogfighting era. Maverick is now a flight instructor, who takes Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late partnerNick “Goose” Bradshaw under his wing.

Together with Cruise they join Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Jean Louisa Kelly, Charles Parnell, Ed Harris and more.

The film is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously worked with Cruise on oblivion, from a script written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks Y Eric WarrenSinger.

The original Top Gun was directed by Tony Scott and also starring Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards Y Tom Skerritt. The film won a Academy Award for Best Original Song for Take My Breath Away interpreted by Berlin. In 2015, the United States Library of Congress selected the film for preservation in the National Film Registry, finding it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.