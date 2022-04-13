Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman played a couple 3 times on the screen

It’s no secret that many celebrities find love within their ranks, often while working on set. Unfortunately, not all of those marriages go on smoothly. And that was certainly the case for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. The former real-life couple played romantic interests several times on screen and got married before falling dramatically.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman met on the set

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman at the racetrack in a scene from the movie ‘Days of Thunder’, 1990. | Supreme Images / Fake Images

In 1989, Tom Cruise, then at the height of his fame, and Nicole Kidman, who was finding her way to A-list status, co-starred in stormy days. Cruise plays race car driver Cole Trickle, and Kidman plays his romantic interest, Dr. Claire Lewicki. Their real-life chemistry lit a flame, and the two married the following year.

It didn’t take them long to start a family. Their daughter Isabella was born in 1992 and their son Connor in 1995. They remained together for 11 years (a significant feat by Hollywood standards), but parted ways amicably in 2001.

Cruise and Kidman played on-screen lovers three times

stormy days it was just the beginning of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s passionate on-screen relationships, as Ms. Mojo recounts. The couple also took on romantic roles in 1992. Far. The two play an Irish couple who fled to America around 1893 in search of a better life. The drama gave the couple the chance to play star-crossed lovers struggling through tough times.

Cruise and Kidman then took over in 1999 Eyes wide Shut. Cruise plays Dr. William Harford, a man who finds himself in danger after his wife (played by Kidman) shares his sexual fantasies. He then pursues a rabbit hole of mysterious sex parties in this twisted thriller from Stanley Kubrick. The long and complicated film still stands strong as a masterful mystery. And Cruise and Kidman’s on-screen chemistry helped bring it to life.

Unfortunately, Cruise and Kidman’s time together from then on was short-lived, both on and off screen.

Cruise and Kidman went on to other high-profile relationships

While Cruise and Kidman kept quiet about their split immediately afterward, Kidman has opened up about feeling “objectified” in the marriage. Cruise, meanwhile, faced controversial accusations related to his strange behavior and his association with Scientology. Many of these revelations arose during his relationship with Katie Holmes, whom he married in 2006. The couple has a daughter named Suri, who became the high point of his controversial separation. They divorced in 2012.

For her part, Kidman began a relationship with Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006. The couple remain close and appear to have a genuinely happy and respectful marriage, often held up as a shining example of celebrity love. Kidman said that she knew Urban was the love of her life when she showed up at her door with birthday flowers at 5 am. The couple share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, who are generally kept out of the spotlight.

