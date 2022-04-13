Three and a half years of internment for the minors who killed Samuel Luiz
The court has imposed this measure on the two minors accused of killing the young man
The Juvenile Court of A Coruña has condemned the two minors accused of killing Samuel Luis a three and a half years of internment in a closed regime, reports the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia this Wednesday.
The court has imposed this measure on both of them, as perpetrators of a crime of murderafter a consent agreement reached by the parties before the trial.
In addition, the judge has also imposed a measure of probation for three yearsto fulfill once they leave the center.
For this crime, in which a group of young people supposedly they killed with a beating to Samuel Luiz in the early hours of July 3, 2021 in A Coruña, they remain under investigation five other adults (three of them in provisional prison and two released with appearances in court).
read also
show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-1001786224″,”url”:”https:\/\/www.mundodeportivo.com\/actualidad\/20220413\/1001786224\/tres-anos- medium-internment-minor-killed-samuel-luiz-dct.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-1001786224″}
Loading next content…