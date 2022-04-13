Three and a half years of internment for the minors who killed Samuel Luiz

The Juvenile Court of A Coruña has condemned the two minors accused of killing Samuel Luis a three and a half years of internment in a closed regime, reports the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia this Wednesday.

The court has imposed this measure on both of them, as perpetrators of a crime of murderafter a consent agreement reached by the parties before the trial.

In addition, the judge has also imposed a measure of probation for three yearsto fulfill once they leave the center.

For this crime, in which a group of young people supposedly they killed with a beating to Samuel Luiz in the early hours of July 3, 2021 in A Coruña, they remain under investigation five other adults (three of them in provisional prison and two released with appearances in court).

