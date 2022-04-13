Thor Love and Thunder: What Christian Bale looks like as Gorr, the Butcher God

The trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder is about to fall but the wait until its arrival is becoming eternal. The zealots are already looking under the rocks for new clues, details, or anything else that will lead them to know the release date of the first official contact with the new God of Thunder movie Chris Hemsworth. In fact, that trailer could even arrive today, because we already expect any surprise from Marvel.

But to warm up engines, a new look at the look it will have has been revealed Christian Bale as Gorr, the Butcher God. The villain had to go through a batch of reshoots recently, possibly to finish polishing the odd sequence that he wasn’t entirely comfortable with. Taika Waititi, the director, or members of the production. In any case, although in the past we could already see what Gorr was like on set, now we can see the character in a little more detail. To him, and also to Thor, Star-Lord, Valkyria or Groot, among others.

Varied and loaded cast of characters

New Marvel Legends toys for THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER shows the first look at some characters including the villain Gorr the God Butcher. (via @MultiverseMurph) pic.twitter.com/JXPF7J5lN7 Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) April 9, 2022

“ The complete starring cast of Thor: Love and Thunder for collectors.

Bale will have a rather peculiar wardrobe that even contradicts in a certain way the “butcher” tagline that his character possesses, since he is totally in white and does not have a speck of blood on his clothing, not even a stain of absolutely anything. Maybe one more touch to the The Texas Chainsaw Massacre It would have made him more creepy, but we will have to wait to see him in action.

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder! Filming has resumed in Malibu (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be released on July 8 of this year and be another of the great premieres, along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessfrom the Marvel Cinematic Universe.